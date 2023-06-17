Taishin Financial : 2023 1Q Consolidated financial statements

Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
The Board of Directors and Shareholders
Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. ("Taishin Financial Holding") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises, and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China (ROC). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.
Scope of Review
We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the ROC 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises and
- 1 -
International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of the ROC.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Han-Ni Fang and Ching-Cheng Yang.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
May 18, 2023
Notice to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the ROC and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the ROC.
For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the ROC. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
- 2 -
TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
March 31, 2023 (Reviewed)
December 31, 2022 (Audited)
March 31, 2022 (Reviewed)
ASSETS
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 7)
$
34,189,578
1
$
31,549,218
1
$
35,796,387
1
Due from the Central Bank and call loans to banks (Note 8)
122,040,174
4
112,925,890
4
80,990,398
3
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) (Note 9)
165,329,849
6
153,775,905
6
158,570,469
6
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) (Note 10)
141,620,933
5
142,346,349
5
178,613,162
7
Investments in debt instruments at amortized cost (Note 11)
722,900,910
25
642,508,812
23
499,288,210
19
Securities purchased under resell agreements
13,049,917
1
13,907,236
1
10,287,532
1
Receivables, net (Notes 12 and 13)
148,426,536
5
153,714,625
6
176,523,645
7
Current tax assets (Note 41)
-
-
119,036
-
95,232
-
Loans, net (Note 13)
1,448,161,455
50
1,416,015,097
51
1,393,135,917
53
Reinsurance contract assets, net
515,701
-
566,564
-
417,560
-
Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 14)
341,247
-
341,325
-
354,836
-
Other financial assets, net (Notes 13, 15 and 31)
38,454,472
1
36,393,161
1
33,836,891
1
Investment properties, net (Note 16)
3,804,678
-
3,811,280
-
2,854,440
-
Property and equipment, net (Note 17)
25,910,106
1
26,025,852
1
22,421,709
1
Right-of-use assets, net (Note 18)
2,512,364
-
2,282,006
-
2,492,318
-
Intangible assets, net (Note 19)
3,496,754
-
3,530,907
-
3,217,777
-
Deferred tax assets
7,711,646
-
8,025,525
-
8,117,362
-
Other assets, net (Note 20)
13,931,289
1
16,965,759
1
27,152,868
1
TOTAL
$
2,892,397,609
100
$
2,764,804,547
100
$
2,634,166,713
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Deposits from the Central Bank and banks (Note 21)
$
24,844,543
1
$
18,213,533
1
$
53,341,019
2
Due to the Central Bank and banks
-
-
-
-
4,279,510
-
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) (Note 9)
41,923,692
1
54,334,795
2
54,196,233
2
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
85,507,410
3
84,562,582
3
112,213,742
4
Commercial papers issued, net (Note 22)
18,599,114
1
16,054,562
1
22,025,631
1
Payables (Note 23)
46,249,905
2
30,774,802
1
33,672,833
1
Current tax liabilities (Note 41)
2,649,657
-
2,221,109
-
2,576,741
-
Deposits and remittances (Note 24)
2,010,538,160
70
1,914,666,125
69
1,739,246,731
66
Bonds payable (Note 25)
68,050,887
2
68,020,216
3
70,100,000
3
Other borrowings (Note 26)
12,018,491
-
12,265,346
-
12,722,238
1
Provisions (Notes 27 and 28)
229,172,477
8
224,439,809
8
208,805,615
8
Other financial liabilities (Notes 29 and 31)
131,995,965
5
125,615,854
5
105,388,960
4
Lease liabilities (Note 18)
2,630,458
-
2,360,330
-
2,602,230
-
Deferred tax liabilities
1,327,755
-
1,400,365
-
1,747,115
-
Other liabilities (Note 30)
5,996,208
-
6,981,307
-
10,530,956
-
Total liabilities
2,681,504,722
93
2,561,910,735
93
2,433,449,554
92
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Note 33)
Share capital
Ordinary shares
119,741,476
4
119,741,476
4
114,093,832
5
Preferred shares
11,000,000
-
11,000,000
1
8,000,000
-
Capital surplus
38,197,778
1
38,197,778
1
35,921,647
1
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
15,244,071
1
15,244,071
-
13,196,771
1
Special reserve
8,698,118
-
8,698,118
-
393,716
-
Unappropriated earnings
22,263,404
1
17,279,705
1
27,259,764
1
Other equity
(4,278,119)
-
(7,293,518)
-
1,820,059
-
Total equity attributable to owners of parent
210,866,728
7
202,867,630
7
200,685,789
8
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
26,159
-
26,182
-
31,370
-
Total equity
210,892,887
7
202,893,812
7
200,717,159
8
TOTAL
$
2,892,397,609
100
$
2,764,804,547
100
$
2,634,166,713
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
- 3 -
TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) (Reviewed, Not Audited)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
INTEREST INCOME (Note 34)
$ 16,722,904
87
$ 8,772,602
53
INTEREST EXPENSES (Note 34)
(9,389,567)
(49)
(2,054,474)
(12)
NET INTEREST INCOME (Note 34)
7,333,337
38
6,718,128
41
NET INCOME OTHER THAN NET INTEREST
INCOME
Net service fee and commission income (Note 35)
2,514,276
13
3,520,428
21
Net income from insurance operations (Note 36)
5,495,056
29
6,182,159
37
Gain (loss) on financial assets and liabilities at
FVTPL (Note 37)
5,262,049
28
(781,350)
(5)
Realized gain (loss) on financial assets at FVTOCI
(Note 38)
22,078
-
(211,126)
(1)
Gain (loss) on derecognition of financial assets at
amortized cost (Note 11)
303
-
(620,858)
(4)
Foreign exchange gain
63,982
-
817,030
5
(Impairment loss on assets) reversal of impairment
loss on assets (Notes 10, 11 and 20)
(5,597)
-
(12,590)
-
Share of (loss) profit of associates accounted for
