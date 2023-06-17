Taishin Financial : 2023 1Q Consolidated financial statements

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. ("Taishin Financial Holding") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises, and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China (ROC). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the ROC 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises and