    2887   TW0002887007

TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2887)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-15
19.00 TWD    0.00%
Taishin Financial : 2023 1Q Consolidated financial statements
PU
05/19Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/18Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive TWD 6.49999999 billion in funding from Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
CI
Taishin Financial : 2023 1Q Consolidated financial statements

06/17/2023 | 04:41am EDT
Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Financial Statements for the

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT

The Board of Directors and Shareholders

Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. ("Taishin Financial Holding") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the related consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the consolidated statements of changes in equity and cash flows for the three months then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies (collectively referred to as the "consolidated financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises, and International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission of the Republic of China (ROC). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the consolidated financial statements based on our reviews.

Scope of Review

We conducted our reviews in accordance with the Standards on Review Engagements of the ROC 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of consolidated financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our reviews, nothing has come to our attention that caused us to believe that the accompanying consolidated financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the consolidated financial position of the Group as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 in accordance with the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Financial Holding Companies, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Banks, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Firms, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Futures Commission Merchants, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Securities Issuers, the Regulations Governing the Preparation of Financial Reports by Insurance Enterprises and

- 1 -

International Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of the ROC.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Han-Ni Fang and Ching-Cheng Yang.

Deloitte & Touche

Taipei, Taiwan

Republic of China

May 18, 2023

Notice to Readers

The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the ROC and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the ROC.

For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the ROC. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.

- 2 -

TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)

March 31, 2023 (Reviewed)

December 31, 2022 (Audited)

March 31, 2022 (Reviewed)

ASSETS

Amount

%

Amount

%

Amount

%

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 7)

$

34,189,578

1

$

31,549,218

1

$

35,796,387

1

Due from the Central Bank and call loans to banks (Note 8)

122,040,174

4

112,925,890

4

80,990,398

3

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) (Note 9)

165,329,849

6

153,775,905

6

158,570,469

6

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI) (Note 10)

141,620,933

5

142,346,349

5

178,613,162

7

Investments in debt instruments at amortized cost (Note 11)

722,900,910

25

642,508,812

23

499,288,210

19

Securities purchased under resell agreements

13,049,917

1

13,907,236

1

10,287,532

1

Receivables, net (Notes 12 and 13)

148,426,536

5

153,714,625

6

176,523,645

7

Current tax assets (Note 41)

-

-

119,036

-

95,232

-

Loans, net (Note 13)

1,448,161,455

50

1,416,015,097

51

1,393,135,917

53

Reinsurance contract assets, net

515,701

-

566,564

-

417,560

-

Investments accounted for using equity method (Note 14)

341,247

-

341,325

-

354,836

-

Other financial assets, net (Notes 13, 15 and 31)

38,454,472

1

36,393,161

1

33,836,891

1

Investment properties, net (Note 16)

3,804,678

-

3,811,280

-

2,854,440

-

Property and equipment, net (Note 17)

25,910,106

1

26,025,852

1

22,421,709

1

Right-of-use assets, net (Note 18)

2,512,364

-

2,282,006

-

2,492,318

-

Intangible assets, net (Note 19)

3,496,754

-

3,530,907

-

3,217,777

-

Deferred tax assets

7,711,646

-

8,025,525

-

8,117,362

-

Other assets, net (Note 20)

13,931,289

1

16,965,759

1

27,152,868

1

TOTAL

$

2,892,397,609

100

$

2,764,804,547

100

$

2,634,166,713

100

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Deposits from the Central Bank and banks (Note 21)

$

24,844,543

1

$

18,213,533

1

$

53,341,019

2

Due to the Central Bank and banks

-

-

-

-

4,279,510

-

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) (Note 9)

41,923,692

1

54,334,795

2

54,196,233

2

Securities sold under repurchase agreements

85,507,410

3

84,562,582

3

112,213,742

4

Commercial papers issued, net (Note 22)

18,599,114

1

16,054,562

1

22,025,631

1

Payables (Note 23)

46,249,905

2

30,774,802

1

33,672,833

1

Current tax liabilities (Note 41)

2,649,657

-

2,221,109

-

2,576,741

-

Deposits and remittances (Note 24)

2,010,538,160

70

1,914,666,125

69

1,739,246,731

66

Bonds payable (Note 25)

68,050,887

2

68,020,216

3

70,100,000

3

Other borrowings (Note 26)

12,018,491

-

12,265,346

-

12,722,238

1

Provisions (Notes 27 and 28)

229,172,477

8

224,439,809

8

208,805,615

8

Other financial liabilities (Notes 29 and 31)

131,995,965

5

125,615,854

5

105,388,960

4

Lease liabilities (Note 18)

2,630,458

-

2,360,330

-

2,602,230

-

Deferred tax liabilities

1,327,755

-

1,400,365

-

1,747,115

-

Other liabilities (Note 30)

5,996,208

-

6,981,307

-

10,530,956

-

Total liabilities

2,681,504,722

93

2,561,910,735

93

2,433,449,554

92

EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF PARENT (Note 33)

Share capital

Ordinary shares

119,741,476

4

119,741,476

4

114,093,832

5

Preferred shares

11,000,000

-

11,000,000

1

8,000,000

-

Capital surplus

38,197,778

1

38,197,778

1

35,921,647

1

Retained earnings

Legal reserve

15,244,071

1

15,244,071

-

13,196,771

1

Special reserve

8,698,118

-

8,698,118

-

393,716

-

Unappropriated earnings

22,263,404

1

17,279,705

1

27,259,764

1

Other equity

(4,278,119)

-

(7,293,518)

-

1,820,059

-

Total equity attributable to owners of parent

210,866,728

7

202,867,630

7

200,685,789

8

NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

26,159

-

26,182

-

31,370

-

Total equity

210,892,887

7

202,893,812

7

200,717,159

8

TOTAL

$

2,892,397,609

100

$

2,764,804,547

100

$

2,634,166,713

100

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share) (Reviewed, Not Audited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31

2023

2022

Amount

%

Amount

%

INTEREST INCOME (Note 34)

$ 16,722,904

87

$ 8,772,602

53

INTEREST EXPENSES (Note 34)

(9,389,567)

(49)

(2,054,474)

(12)

NET INTEREST INCOME (Note 34)

7,333,337

38

6,718,128

41

NET INCOME OTHER THAN NET INTEREST

INCOME

Net service fee and commission income (Note 35)

2,514,276

13

3,520,428

21

Net income from insurance operations (Note 36)

5,495,056

29

6,182,159

37

Gain (loss) on financial assets and liabilities at

FVTPL (Note 37)

5,262,049

28

(781,350)

(5)

Realized gain (loss) on financial assets at FVTOCI

(Note 38)

22,078

-

(211,126)

(1)

Gain (loss) on derecognition of financial assets at

amortized cost (Note 11)

303

-

(620,858)

(4)

Foreign exchange gain

63,982

-

817,030

5

(Impairment loss on assets) reversal of impairment

loss on assets (Notes 10, 11 and 20)

(5,597)

-

(12,590)

-

Share of (loss) profit of associates accounted for

using equity method (Note 14)

(78)

-

3,689

-

Gain (loss) on reclassification using the overlay

approach (Note 9)

(1,685,873)

(9)

1,146,519

7

Net other non-interest income

Net other miscellaneous income

223,120

1

(150,988)

(1)

Net income other than net interest income

11,889,316

62

9,892,913

59

NET REVENUE AND GAINS

19,222,653

100

16,611,041

100

BAD DEBT EXPENSES, COMMITMENTS AND

GUARANTEES LIABILITIES PROVISION

(Notes 12, 13 and 27)

(243,800)

(1)

(556,783)

(3)

NET CHANGES IN INSURANCE LIABILITY

RESERVE (Note 28)

(5,274,898)

(28)

(6,060,527)

(36)

OPERATING EXPENSES

Employee benefits expenses (Notes 5 and 39)

(4,382,574)

(23)

(3,941,635)

(24)

Depreciation and amortization expenses (Note 40)

(655,061)

(3)

(635,154)

(4)

Other general and administrative expenses

(2,711,390)

(14)

(2,482,137)

(15)

Total operating expenses

(7,749,025)

(40)

(7,058,926)

(43)

(Continued)

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 08:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
