  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2887   TW0002887007

TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2887)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-23
16.95 TWD   +0.30%
Taishin Financial : Announced by Taishin Financial Holdings,on behalf of Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd., the sale of performing lending assets

06/27/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/27 Time of announcement 19:24:19
Subject 
 Announced by Taishin Financial Holdings,on behalf
of Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd., the sale
of performing lending assets
Date of events 2022/06/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):The partial sale of the bank's right and obligations under the
facility agreement with Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock
Bank ("Techcombank")
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/27
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:Total
transaction:USD 10,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Bank of Kaohsiung Co., Ltd It is not a related party to the
Company.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Not Applicable
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not Applicable
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):Not Applicable
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):None
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:In compliance with the syndicated agreement.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Related terms and conditions
are in accordance with the Facilities Agreement and common market practices.
The decision-making department is the authorized competent department.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:Not Applicable
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:Not Applicable
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:Not Applicable
14.Broker and broker's fee:Not Applicable
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Transaction (Sell)
of Syndication Asset
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Not Applicable
21.Name of the CPA firm:Not Applicable
22.Name of the CPA:Not Applicable
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:None
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:None
25.Details on change of business model:Not Applicable
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:Past year: 2021/09/29 USD5,000,000.
The expected coming year: It will depends on market conditions and
the Bank's business strategy in the future.
27.Source of funds:Not Applicable
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 12:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 48 144 M 1 620 M 1 620 M
Net income 2022 13 890 M 467 M 467 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 193 B 6 508 M 6 508 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,60x
Nbr of Employees 10 276
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,95 TWD
Average target price 19,39 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Welch Lin General Manager & Spokesman
Chao Yin Lai CFO, Deputy Spokesman & Deputy GM
Tung Liang Wu Chairman
Yi Fu Lin Independent Director
Min Yue Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-10.55%6 508
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.91%344 575
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.38%260 318
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.95%241 137
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.52%179 838
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.05%154 495