Taishin Financial : Announcement of the Board's resolution on approving the first issuance of domestic unsecured exchangeable bonds of Taishin Financial Holdings
12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/23
Time of announcement
18:21:37
Subject
Announcement of the Board��s resolution on
approving the first issuance of domestic unsecured
exchangeable bonds of Taishin Financial Holdings
Date of events
2021/12/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/23
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:First issuance of domestic unsecured exchangeable
bonds of Taishin Financial Holdings Co. Ltd.
3.Total amount issued:Total par value up to NT$5,000,000,000
4.Face value per bond:NT$100,000
5.Issue price:100.5% of face value
6.Issuance period:3 years
7.Coupon rate:0%
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:To repay
borrowings, enhance working capital level and meet future investment needs.
10.Underwriting method:Book building
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
12.Underwriter or agent:KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:To be decided
15.Certifying institution:NA
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:Final terms
and conditions will follow relevent regulations, and be announced
separately after receiving regulator's approval.
17.Sell-back conditions:None
18.Buyback conditions:
1.When the CHB share price exceeds 30% of the exchangeable price of
the exchangeable bonds in 30 consecutive days.
2.When the amount of outstanding exchangeable bonds less than 10%
of total amount of the issuance.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:To be decided
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:None
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The actual issuance plan, revision of issuance procedures and terms and
conditions and other related matters of this exchangeable bonds
,all issuance related operational matters...etc. are all authorized
to the chairman of the board or his designated agent. In future, shall
there be any changes in regulations, requirements approved by the
competent authority, or any needs for market conditions or other
subjective or objective factors, the required additional revisions
and adjustments shall apply.
Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:26:01 UTC.