  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2887   TW0002887007

TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2887)
Summary 
Summary

Taishin Financial : Announcement of the Board's resolution on approving the first issuance of domestic unsecured exchangeable bonds of Taishin Financial Holdings

12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/23 Time of announcement 18:21:37
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board��s resolution on
approving the first issuance of domestic unsecured
exchangeable bonds of Taishin Financial Holdings
Date of events 2021/12/23 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/23
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:First issuance  of domestic unsecured exchangeable
bonds of Taishin Financial Holdings Co. Ltd.
3.Total amount issued:Total par value up to NT$5,000,000,000
4.Face value per bond:NT$100,000
5.Issue price:100.5% of face value
6.Issuance period:3 years
7.Coupon rate:0%
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:To repay
borrowings, enhance working capital level and meet future investment needs.
10.Underwriting method:Book building
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
12.Underwriter or agent:KGI Securities Co., Ltd.
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:NA
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:To be decided
15.Certifying institution:NA
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:Final terms
and conditions will follow relevent regulations, and be announced
separately after receiving regulator's approval.
17.Sell-back conditions:None
18.Buyback conditions:
1.When the CHB share price exceeds 30% of the exchangeable price of
the exchangeable bonds in 30 consecutive days.
2.When the amount of outstanding exchangeable bonds less than 10%
of total amount of the issuance.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:To be decided
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:None
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The actual issuance plan, revision of issuance procedures and terms and
conditions and other related matters of this exchangeable bonds
,all issuance related operational matters...etc. are all authorized
to the chairman of the board or his designated agent. In future, shall
there be any changes in regulations, requirements approved by the
competent authority, or any needs for market conditions or other
subjective or objective factors, the required additional revisions
and adjustments shall apply.

Disclaimer

Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2021 46 697 M 1 681 M 1 681 M
Net income 2021 20 381 M 734 M 734 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 3,14%
Capitalization 213 B 7 662 M 7 661 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 9 749
Free-Float 84,5%
Technical analysis trends TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 18,65 TWD
Average target price 17,28 TWD
Spread / Average Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Welch Lin General Manager & Spokesman
Chao Yin Lai CFO, Deputy Spokesman & Deputy GM
Tung Liang Wu Chairman
Yi Fu Lin Independent Director
Min Yue Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.47.15%7 662
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.23.32%463 090
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.09%362 391
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.31%244 343
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.79%198 443
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY59.15%191 507