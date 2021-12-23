Taishin Financial : Announcement of the Board's resolution on approving the issuance of Class F registered exchangeable preferred shares of Taishin Financial Holdings

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/23 2.Source of capital increase funds:Rights issue through Class F registered exchangeable preferred shares 3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) :No more than 300,000,000 shares 4.Par value per share:NT$10 5.Total monetary value of the issuance:Total par value up to NT$3,000,000,000 6.Issue price:The range of issue price is set at NT$15.90~NT$23.60 per share. Once the issuance is approved by the FSC, the chairman will be authorized to set the issue price following the regulations of ��Self-discipline rules for underwriter members of Taiwan Securities Association to counsel issuing companies in raising and issuing securities��. 7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:10% of the newly issued Class F preferred shares 8.Number of shares publicly sold:10% of the newly issued Class F preferred shares 9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:80% of the newly issued Class F preferred shares 10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:The chairman is authorized to allocate the remaining fractional shares together with shares relinquished by existing shareholders and employees to specific parties at the issue price through negotiation. 11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:important terms and conditions is following: (1)Dividend Yield of Class F preferred shares:Annual dividend yield is set at ��10-year IRS+ the fixed markup rate��per annum of the issue price at the pricing day.��The dividend yield will be determined by the chairman, who is authorized by the board, within the range of 3.0%~3.6% per annum. 10-year IRS will be reset on the next business day after each tenth anniversary day after issuance thereafter. The pricing date for reset is the second business day of financial industry in Taipei immediately preceding each reset date.The 10-year IRS rate is the arithmetic mean of 10-year IRS rates appearing on Reuters pages ��PYTWDFIX�� and ��COSMOS3�� at 11:00 a.m.(Taipei time) on the relevant pricing date for reset. If such rate cannot be obtained,the Company will determine the rate based on reasonable market price with good faith. The dividend yield will be announced on the pricing date. (2)The Company may notify Class F preferred shareholders of their right to exchange Class F preferred shares for CHB shares at the exchange ratio of 1:1 from the beginning of the 8th year of issuance up to the end of the 10th year of issuance except for the periods of 15 business days prior to book closure dates for issuance of bonus shares of Class F preferred shares and CHB common shares, granting cash dividend, or rights issue to ex-dividend date, the period from capital reduction date to one day prior to share-for-share exchange, and the period of book closure of Class F preferred shares and CHB common shares under other certain circumstances. (3)Ten years after the issue date, the Company may at any time, subject to the competent authority's approval, recall all outstanding Class F preferred shares and exchange them for CHB shares at the ratio of 1:1. If the 90-business-day weighted average price of CHB shares prior to the record date is lower than the issue price, the Company shall make up the gap with cash. The specifics of the cash reimbursement shall be determined by the Board. (4)Please refer to Article 8-5 of Company Articles for other rights and obligations 12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:To enhance working capital level and meet future investment needs 13.Any other matters that need to be specified:The actual issuance plan of Class F preferred shares, application procedures for rights issue, and amendments to related matters such as terms and conditions after the rights issue, and all issuance related operations are authorized to the chairman of the board or his designated agent. In future, shall there be any changes in regulations, requirements approved by the competent authority, or any needs for market conditions or other subjective or objective factors, the required additional revisions and adjustments shall apply.