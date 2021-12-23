Taishin Financial : Announcement of the Board's resolution on approving the issuance of Class F registered exchangeable preferred shares of Taishin Financial Holdings
12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/23
Time of announcement
18:21:57
Subject
Announcement of the Board��s resolution on
approving the issuance of Class F registered exchangeable
preferred shares of Taishin Financial Holdings
Date of events
2021/12/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/23
2.Source of capital increase funds:Rights issue through Class F
registered exchangeable preferred shares
3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if
consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) :No more
than 300,000,000 shares
4.Par value per share:NT$10
5.Total monetary value of the issuance:Total par value up to NT$3,000,000,000
6.Issue price:The range of issue price is set at NT$15.90~NT$23.60 per share.
Once the issuance is approved by the FSC, the chairman will be authorized
to set the issue price following the regulations of ��Self-discipline rules
for underwriter members of Taiwan Securities Association to counsel issuing
companies in raising and issuing securities��.
7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:10% of the
newly issued Class F preferred shares
8.Number of shares publicly sold:10% of the newly issued Class F preferred
shares
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:80% of the newly issued Class F preferred shares
10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:The chairman is authorized to allocate the remaining fractional
shares together with shares relinquished by existing shareholders and
employees to specific parties at the issue price through negotiation.
11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:important terms and
conditions is following:
(1)Dividend Yield of Class F preferred shares:Annual dividend yield is
set at ��10-year IRS+ the fixed markup rate��per annum of the issue price
at the pricing day.��The dividend yield will be determined by the chairman,
who is authorized by the board, within the range of 3.0%~3.6% per annum.
10-year IRS will be reset on the next business day after each tenth
anniversary day after issuance thereafter. The pricing date for reset is
the second business day of financial industry in Taipei immediately
preceding each reset date.The 10-year IRS rate is the arithmetic mean of
10-year IRS rates appearing on Reuters pages ��PYTWDFIX�� and ��COSMOS3��
at 11:00 a.m.(Taipei time) on the relevant pricing date for reset. If such
rate cannot be obtained,the Company will determine the rate based on
reasonable market price with good faith. The dividend yield will be
announced on the pricing date.
(2)The Company may notify Class F preferred shareholders of their right
to exchange Class F preferred shares for CHB shares at the exchange ratio
of 1:1 from the beginning of the 8th year of issuance up to the end of
the 10th year of issuance except for the periods of 15 business days
prior to book closure dates for issuance of bonus shares of Class F
preferred shares and CHB common shares, granting cash dividend, or
rights issue to ex-dividend date, the period from capital reduction
date to one day prior to share-for-share exchange, and the period
of book closure of Class F preferred shares and CHB common shares
under other certain circumstances.
(3)Ten years after the issue date, the Company may at any time, subject
to the competent authority's approval, recall all outstanding Class F
preferred shares and exchange them for CHB shares at the ratio of 1:1. If
the 90-business-day weighted average price of CHB shares prior to the
record date is lower than the issue price, the Company shall make up the
gap with cash. The specifics of the cash reimbursement shall be determined
by the Board.
(4)Please refer to Article 8-5 of Company Articles for other rights and
obligations
12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:To enhance working
capital level and meet future investment needs
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:The actual issuance plan of
Class F preferred shares, application procedures for rights issue, and
amendments to related matters such as terms and conditions after
the rights issue, and all issuance related operations are authorized
to the chairman of the board or his designated agent. In future, shall
there be any changes in regulations, requirements approved by the
competent authority, or any needs for market conditions or other
subjective or objective factors, the required additional revisions
and adjustments shall apply.
Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.