Taishin Financial : FHC announces important resolutions for Life Insurance Co., Ltd. year 2021 Special Shareholders Meeting
12/23/2021 | 05:27am EST
Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Date of announcement
2021/12/23
Time of announcement
18:22:12
Subject
Taishin FHC announces important resolutions for
Taishin Life Insurance Co., Ltd. year 2021
Special Shareholders Meeting
Date of events
2021/12/23
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2021/12/23
2.Important resolutions:
(A) Amendment of Procedures Governing Use of funds
in Special Projects, Public Utilities and Social Welfare Enterprises
(B) Enactment of Procedures on Acquisition and Disposal of Asset
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 10:26:01 UTC.