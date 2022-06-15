Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2887   TW0002887007

TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2887)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
16.90 TWD   +0.30%
03:23aTAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC announces the ex-dividend date on behalf of its subsidiary International Bank.
PU
06/13TAISHIN FINANCIAL : Announcement for terms and conditions and the record date of Class F exchangeable preferred shares of Taishin FHC
PU
06/09TAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC announces the important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting on behalf of its subsidiary International Bank.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taishin Financial : FHC announces the ex-dividend date on behalf of its subsidiary International Bank.

06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 15:05:02
Subject 
 Taishin FHC announces the ex-dividend date on
behalf of its subsidiary Taishin International Bank.
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$7,000,000,848 cash dividends to common shareholders for 2021.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/17
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends will be paid on June 17, 2022.

Disclaimer

Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
03:23aTAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC announces the ex-dividend date on behalf of its subsidiary Interna..
PU
06/13TAISHIN FINANCIAL : Announcement for terms and conditions and the record date of Class F e..
PU
06/09TAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC announces the important resolutions of the shareholders' meeting o..
PU
06/09TAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC's Announcement on New Issuance of Common Shares from Earnings on b..
PU
06/08TAISHIN FINANCIAL : The announcement of Taishin Financial Holdings and its major subsidiar..
PU
06/07TAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC's Announcement on New Issuance of Common Shares from Earnings on b..
PU
06/07TAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC announces important resolutions for Venture Capital year 2022 Shar..
PU
06/02TAISHIN FINANCIAL : Announcement of the Board's resolution on initiate the feasibility stu..
PU
05/27TAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC announces the ex-dividend date on behalf of its subsidiary Securit..
PU
05/27TAISHIN FINANCIAL : FHC announces important resolutions for Securities Investment Advisory..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 48 553 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
Net income 2022 15 586 M 525 M 525 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 3,68%
Capitalization 193 B 6 493 M 6 493 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,59x
Nbr of Employees 10 276
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 16,90 TWD
Average target price 19,30 TWD
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Welch Lin General Manager & Spokesman
Chao Yin Lai CFO, Deputy Spokesman & Deputy GM
Tung Liang Wu Chairman
Yi Fu Lin Independent Director
Min Yue Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-10.82%6 493
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-19.44%147 546