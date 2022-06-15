Taishin Financial : FHC announces the ex-dividend date on behalf of its subsidiary International Bank.
06/15/2022 | 03:23am EDT
Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
15:05:02
Subject
Taishin FHC announces the ex-dividend date on
behalf of its subsidiary Taishin International Bank.
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/15
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$7,000,000,848 cash dividends to common shareholders for 2021.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:NA
6.Book closure starting date:NA
7.Book closure ending date:NA
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/17
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends will be paid on June 17, 2022.
Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 07:22:03 UTC.