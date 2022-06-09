Taishin Financial : FHC's Announcement on New Issuance of Common Shares from Earnings on behalf of its subsidiary, International Bank Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/09 2.Source of capital increase funds:2021 distributable retained earnings of NT$2,132,700,000. 3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No): No 4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus): NT$2,132,700,000 and 213,270,000 common shares. 5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares to be issued this time:N/A 6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when adopting shelf registration:N/A 7.Par value per share:NT$10 per share 8.Issue price:N/A 9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:None 10.Number of shares publicly sold:None 11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:Around 24.00 shares for every 1,000 shares. 12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline:None 13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: Same as common shares. 14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: To strengthen financial structure. 15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None