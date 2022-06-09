Taishin Financial : FHC's Announcement on New Issuance of Common Shares from Earnings on behalf of its subsidiary, International Bank Co., Ltd.
06/09/2022
Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/09
Time of announcement
16:58:44
Subject
Taishin FHC's Announcement on New Issuance of
Common Shares from Earnings on behalf of its subsidiary,
Taishin International Bank Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/09
2.Source of capital increase funds:2021 distributable retained earnings of
NT$2,132,700,000.
3.Whether to adopt shelf registration (Yes, please state issuance period/No):
No
4.Total monetary value of the issuance and number of shares issued (shares
issued not including those distributed to employees if consisting in
capital increase from earnings or capital surplus):
NT$2,132,700,000 and 213,270,000 common shares.
5.If adopting shelf registration, monetary value and number of shares
to be issued this time:N/A
6.The remaining monetary value and shares after this issuance when
adopting shelf registration:N/A
7.Par value per share:NT$10 per share
8.Issue price:N/A
9.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:None
10.Number of shares publicly sold:None
11.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:Around 24.00 shares for every 1,000 shares.
12.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:None
13.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
Same as common shares.
14.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
To strengthen financial structure.
15.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.