Taishin Financial : Holdings announcing the resolution by the board of directors on convening 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/24 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/17 3.Shareholders meeting location: 2F, No. 118, Sec. 4, Ren-ai Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan. 4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting / visual communication shareholders meeting): physical shareholders meeting 5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: (A)The Company's 2021 Business Report. (B)The Audit Committee's Audit Report on the 2021 Financial Statements, and its communications with Internal Auditing Officers. (C)The distribution of remuneration to directors and employees for 2021. (D)The matters promised to the FSC by the Company in order to acquire Prudential Life Insurance Company of Taiwan Inc. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: (A)The Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. (B)The Company's distribution of 2021 earnings. 7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: (A)Issuance of new common shares from earnings. (B)Amendment of the「Articles of Incorporation」. (C)Amendment of the「Rules of Procedure for Shareholder Meetings」. (D)Amendment of the「Handling Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets」. 8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA 10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/19 12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/17 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: A.In accordance with Article 172-1 of Company Law ,the procedure for handling Shareholder motions for resolution shall be as follows: (1)Shareholders' criteria: Holding of 1% or more of the total number of outstanding shares of Taishin Holdings at the time when the share transfer registration is suspended before the convention of the regular shareholders' meeting. (2)Contents of proposal: Only one matter shall be allowed in each single proposal, and the number of words of a proposal shall be limited to not more than 300 words (including reasoning and punctuations). (3)Period for accepting: The Company will accept the motions in writing on April 1, 2022 to April 11, 2022 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). All motions submitted in the period for accepting will be reviewed by the board; however, the motion submitted on a day beyond the Period for accepting will not be submitted to the Board to review. (4)Place for Submission:Taishin Holdings/Secretariat Address:25F.,No.118,Sec.4,Ren-ai Rd.,Taipei City 106, Taiwan (R.O.C.) B.Individual parties or aggregate related parties that solely or jointly hold more than 5% of the financial holding company's outstanding voting shares shall report to the competent authority within 10 days after gaining ownership. The same applies for the every 1% change in ownership after reaching a level of 5%. Whenever an individual party or aggregate related parties intend to hold more than 10%, 25% or 50% of the financial holding company's voting shares on a sole or joint basis, approval must be sought in advance from the competent authority. [Please refer to Articles 4, 5, and 16 of the Financial Holding Company Act]