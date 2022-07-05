Taishin Financial : Shareholders' Annual General Meeting Minutes

Taishin Financial Holding Company Ltd. (Ticker: 2887) 2022 Shareholders' Annual General Meeting Minutes Meeting Information: Time: 09:00 AM, June 17, 2022 (Friday). Location: 2F, No. 118, Sec. 4, Ren-ai Rd., Taipei City, Taiwan (Taishin Financial Holding Tower). Quorum: The number of shares in attendance was 9,753,509,767 (including 9,063,901,834 common shares and 689,607,933 preferred shares; the number of shares attending through electronic means was 4,264,279,212). The number of shares in attendance comprised 79.88% of the total outstanding 12,209,383,170 shares (including 11,409,383,170 common shares and 800,000,000 preferred shares). 4. Chairman: Wu Tong-Liang, Recorder: Lai Cheng Ting Directors present: Chairman: Wu Tong-Liang Independent Directors: Chang, Min-Yu, Lin, Yi-Fu, Kuan, Kuo-Lin Attendance: Welch Lin (President), Carol Lai (Chief Financial Officer), Oliver Shang (President of Taishin Bank), Ching-Miao Lin (legal advisor), Han-Ni Fang (Accountant of Deloitte & Touche) Meeting Outline: 1. Report Items The Company's 2021 Business Report. The Audit Committee's Report on the 2021 Statements, and its communications with the Internal Auditing Officers. The distribution of remuneration to directors and employees for 2021. The matters promised to the FSC by the Company in order to acquire Prudential Life Insurance Company of Taiwan Inc. (The above is noted) 1

2. Acknowledgments Acknowledgment of the Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. Description:

A. The Company's 2021 Business Report and financial statements have been prepared by the Board of Directors and have been reviewed by the Audit Committee. The company-level and consolidated financial statements have also been audited by CPAs Fang, Han-Ni and Yang, Ching-Cheng of Deloitte Taiwan.

B. Please refer to Attachments 1 through 3 of the Meeting Manual for the Company's 2021 Business Report, the Audit Committee's Examination Report, and financial statements.

Resolutions:

The number of shares represented at the time of voting was 9,063,891,445;

votes in favor: 8,221,426,020 (90.70%) (including 2,897,773,927 votes cast electronically);

votes against: 6,468,172 (including 6,468,172 votes cast electronically);

invalid votes: 0; abstentions/no votes: 835,997,253 (including 834,140,077 votes cast electronically). Given that the number of votes in favor of the proposal exceeded the required quorum, the proposal was approved. Acknowledgment of the Company's distribution of 2021 earnings. Description: A. Distribution of earnings in accordance with Article 40-1 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation. B. Taishin Holdings' 2021 audited after-tax profit amounted to NT$20,311,808,352. After considering the initial undistributed earnings and undistributed earning adjustments, allocating NT$2,047,299,512 for the 10% legal reserve as stipulated by Article 237 of the Company Act and Article 40-1 of our Articles of Incorporation, and allocating NT$8,304,401,760 to the special reserve pursuant to Article 41, Paragraph 1 of the Securities and Exchange Act and the FSC Order Jin-Guan-Yin-Fa No. 10310006310, the distributable earnings for this year were NT$14,758,815,055. The following surplus allocation and dividend distribution have been proposed according to the Articles of Incorporation: 2

(I) First, NT$1,757,500,000 of cash dividends will be allocated to Class E preferred shareholders; Next, NT$12,550,321,488 of dividends will be allocated to common shareholders (approximately NT$1.100 per share). This amount consists of NT$6,902,676,818 of cash dividends (approximately NT$0.605 per share) and NT$5,647,644,670 of stock dividends (approximately NT$0.495 per share). The NT$5,647,644,670 of stock dividends shall be paid with a new offering of 564,764,467 common shares with a par value of NT$10 per share. The rights and obligations of the new shares to be issued will be the same as the existing common shares. The aforementioned issuance of new common shares as stock dividends shall be discussed in a separate agenda item. The amount of dividends distributed to each common share is based on 11,409,383,170 shares outstanding as at March 31, 2022. The amount per share actually distributed will vary due to share buyback, sell-down, conversion or de-registration, capital increase, or any other reason that occurs before the ex-dividend/ex-right date. Adjustments will be made according to the actual number of outstanding common shares on the ex-dividend/ex-right date; however, the total amount distributed will remain unchanged. The Board of Directors has authorized the Chairman to set the ex-dividend date and the payment date of cash dividends for Class E preferred shares. Otherwise, the ex-dividend/ex-right date and the payment date of the dividends for common shares will be determined by the Board of Directors. Please refer to Attachment 6 of the Meeting Manual for the 2021 earnings distribution. Contents and figures are subject to the competent authority's approval. Resolutions: The number of shares represented at the time of voting was 9,063,891,445; votes in favor: 8,246,963,099 (90.98%) (including 2,923,381,733 votes cast electronically); votes against: 2,270,620 (including 2,199,893 votes cast electronically); invalid votes: 0; abstentions/no votes: 814,657,726 (including 812,800,550 votes cast electronically). Given that the number of votes in favor of the proposal exceeded the required quorum, the proposal was approved. 3

3. Discussions Issuance of new common shares from earnings. Description:

A. To enhance financial structure, the Company has proposed the allocation of NT$5,647,644,670 of common shareholders' dividends from 2021's distributable earnings to issue 564,764,467 common shares at NT$10 par value. The rights and obligations of the new shares to be issued will be the same as the existing common shares. The new shares issued will be allocated among common shareholders according to their shareholding ratio as of the ex-right date. Shareholders can compose a complete share from stock dividends comprising less than one share and these combined shares shall be allocated to one of the shareholders. Stock dividends comprising less than one share after composition along with any dividends forfeited by shareholders will be distributed in cash (rounded to the nearest full Taiwan Dollar) and the Chairman of the Company shall be authorized to look for specified persons to buy the fraction of shares according to the par value. B. The amount of dividends distributed to each common share is based on 11,409,383,170 shares outstanding as at March 31, 2022. Every one thousand common shares owned will entitle the owner to 49.50 new shares. The amount per share actually distributed will vary due to share buyback, sell-down, conversion or de-registration, capital increase, or any other reason that occurs before the ex-dividend/ex-right date. Adjustments will be made according to the actual number of outstanding common shares on the ex-dividend/ex-right date; however, the total amount distributed will remain unchanged. C. Provided that new issuance of common shares from earnings has been passed during the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors will determine the ex-right date of stock dividends with the approval of the competent authority. Resolutions: The number of shares represented at the time of voting was 9,063,895,994; votes in favor: 8,132,619,697 (89.72%) (including 2,809,261,048 votes cast electronically); votes against: 2,397,633 (including 2,326,906 votes cast electronically); invalid votes: 0; abstentions/no votes: 928,878,664 (including 926,794,222 votes cast electronically). Given that the number of votes in favor of the proposal exceeded the required quorum, the proposal was approved. 4