    2887   TW0002887007

TAISHIN FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(2887)
Taishin Financial : will attend Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021 (vitual) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 to disclose 3Q21 business performance

11/26/2021 | 05:30am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/26 Time of announcement 18:04:06
Subject 
 Taishin Financial Holdings will attend Citi Taiwan
Corporate Day 2021 (vitual) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 to
disclose 3Q21 business performance
Date of events 2021/11/30 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:3Q21
business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The presentation is based on
Taishin's 2021/11/15 Analyst Meeting Presentation.

Disclaimer

Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
