Taishin Financial : will attend Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021 (vitual) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 to disclose 3Q21 business performance
11/26/2021 | 05:30am EST
Provided by: Taishin Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/26
Time of announcement
18:04:06
Subject
Taishin Financial Holdings will attend Citi Taiwan
Corporate Day 2021 (vitual) from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1 to
disclose 3Q21 business performance
Date of events
2021/11/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Virtual conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:3Q21
business performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The presentation is based on
Taishin's 2021/11/15 Analyst Meeting Presentation.
Taishin Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 10:29:03 UTC.