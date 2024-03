TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Curi RMB Capital and Kaname Capital will ask a Tokyo court to revise up the squeeze-out price for Taisho Pharmaceutical's shares upon its management buyout if the company disagrees with their demands, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

Taisho announced earlier in the day that its extraordinary shareholders' meeting had approved the plan to go private on April 9. (Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)