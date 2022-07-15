Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3338   TW0003338000

TAISOL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

(3338)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
38.80 TWD   +3.19%
07/01TAISOL ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution to repurchase treasury shares
PU
07/01TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 600,000 shares, representing 0.68% for TWD 751.09 million.
CI
07/01TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TaiSol Electronics : Change to the chief operating officer of the company

07/15/2022 | 05:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taisol Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 17:13:31
Subject 
 Change to the chief operating officer of the
company
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief operating officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Jaan-Lieh Lin, Chief Operating Officer of TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Resignation
6.Reason for the change:Due to personal health reasons
7.Effective date:2022/07/31
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taisol Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAISOL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
07/01TAISOL ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution to repurchase treas..
PU
07/01TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 600,000 shares, representi..
CI
07/01TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/20TAISOL ELECTRONICS : Announcement of the resolution made by the Company's Board of Directo..
PU
05/20TAISOL ELECTRONICS : Annoucement of important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Sh..
PU
05/20TAISOL ELECTRONICS : Announcement of resolution of lifting non-competiton restrictions for..
PU
05/20TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 15, 2022
CI
05/06TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
03/21TAISOL ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan TaiSol regarding the re..
PU
03/16TAISOL ELECTRONICS : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary Dongguan TaiSol to cooperate wit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 5 237 M 175 M 175 M
Net income 2022 235 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
Net cash 2022 113 M 3,77 M 3,77 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 3 411 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart TAISOL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAISOL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 38,80 TWD
Average target price 56,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ching Sung Yue Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chun Hsing Liang General Manager
Shu Hui Chen Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Chan Lieh Lin Chief Operating Officer & Director
Tien Yun Tseng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISOL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-29.33%114
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.0.96%48 548
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-26.63%38 659
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-33.64%34 242
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-52.61%7 991
JABIL INC.-25.61%7 145