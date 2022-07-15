TaiSol Electronics : Change to the chief operating officer of the company

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, chief information security officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Chief operating officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Jaan-Lieh Lin, Chief Operating Officer of TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None 5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new replacement"):Resignation 6.Reason for the change:Due to personal health reasons 7.Effective date:2022/07/31 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None