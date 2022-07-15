TaiSol Electronics : Change to the chief operating officer of the company
07/15/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Taisol Electronics Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Time of announcement
17:13:31
Subject
Change to the chief operating officer of the
company
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
chief information security officer, research and development officer,
chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):
Chief operating officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/15
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Jaan-Lieh Lin, Chief Operating Officer of TaiSol Electronics Co., Ltd.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:None
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):Resignation
6.Reason for the change:Due to personal health reasons
7.Effective date:2022/07/31
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taisol Electronics Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:23:02 UTC.