Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1218   TW0001218006

TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(1218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
30.90 TWD   +0.98%
04:25aTAISUN : Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/22TAISUN : Correction of partial declaration information for related transactions from January 2022 to March 2022
PU
05/16Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taisun : Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 11:07:11
Subject 
 Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of 2021 Profit distribution scheme.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of 2021 Business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
By Amendments to the Company's Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taisun Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:24:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
04:25aTAISUN : Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders'..
PU
05/22TAISUN : Correction of partial declaration information for related transactions from Janua..
PU
05/16Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
03/31Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/25TAISUN : On behalf of an important subsidiary, PIN TAI DISTRIBUTION ENTERPRISE CO., LTD, a..
PU
03/25TAISUN : On behalf of an important subsidiary, PIN TAI DISTRIBUTION ENTERPRISE CO., LTD, a..
PU
03/25TAISUN : The board of directors approved dividend distribution
PU
03/25TAISUN : Company's consolidated financial report for FY2021 has been approved by the Board..
PU
03/25Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend Distribution for the Year Ended Dece..
CI
01/25TAISUN : Announcement of the Company's Spokesperson, Acting Spokesperson and Accounting Di..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 15 027 M 509 M 509 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 38,7%
Chart TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Chao Chan General Manager & Director
Yih Hung Chan Chairman
Lei Max Deputy General Manager-Operating Management Group
Chieh Hsin Wu Independent Director
Chu Wei Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.13.19%509
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.97%329 867
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.94%87 187
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY31.34%49 383
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.09%48 481
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.28%43 886