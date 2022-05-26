Taisun : Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
05/26/2022 | 04:25am EDT
Provided by: TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
11:07:11
Subject
Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's
2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of 2021 Profit distribution scheme.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of 2021 Business report and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
By Amendments to the Company's Procedures for the Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
