Taisun : Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of 2021 Profit distribution scheme. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of 2021 Business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: By Amendments to the Company's Procedures for the Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None