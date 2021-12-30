Taisun : Announce The Change of The Company's Important Operations Director

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Marketing Group Supervisor�B Deputy General Manager of the Chairman's Office 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: (1)Marketing Group Supervisor:LEI,SONG-CHING�ADeputy General Manager (2)NA 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: (1)NA (2)Chairman's Office:LEI,SONG-CHING�ADeputy General Manager 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):position adjustment 6.Reason for the change:position adjustment 7.Effective date:2022/01/01 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None