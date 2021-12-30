Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1218   TW0001218006

TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(1218)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taisun : Announce The Change of The Company's Important Operations Director

12/30/2021 | 07:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 19:36:24
Subject 
 Announce The Change of The Company's Important
Operations Director
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Marketing Group Supervisor�B Deputy General Manager of the Chairman's
Office
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
(1)Marketing Group Supervisor:LEI,SONG-CHING�ADeputy General Manager
(2)NA
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
(1)NA
(2)Chairman's Office:LEI,SONG-CHING�ADeputy General Manager
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taisun Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
07:27aTAISUN : On Behalf of The PIN TAI DISTRIBUTION ENT CO., LTD Announced The Important Operat..
PU
07:27aTAISUN : Announce The Change of The Company's Important Operations Director
PU
12/16TAISUN : Announce the change of the general manager of the company
PU
12/16TAISUN : Announce the election of the chairman and vice chairman of the board of directors..
PU
12/16TAISUN : Announce the term expiration of the members of the company's Remuneration Committ..
PU
12/16Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd. Announces Management Changes
CI
12/16TAISUN : Announce the resolution of the first interim shareholders meeting of the company ..
PU
12/16TAISUN : Announce the change of members of the audit committee of the company
PU
12/16Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd. Announces Change of Members of the Audit Committee
CI
12/16TAISUN : Announce the re-election of directors (including independent directors)at the fir..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 8 356 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2020 851 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net cash 2020 353 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 5,07%
Capitalization 13 277 M 480 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ching Chao Chan General Manager & Director
Yih Hung Chan Chairman
Lei Max Deputy General Manager-Operating Management Group
Chieh Hsin Wu Independent Director
Chu Wei Sun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.-1.09%480
NESTLÉ S.A.23.10%386 295
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.13.51%92 082
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-42.32%53 187
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.32%43 894
GENERAL MILLS, INC.13.98%40 348