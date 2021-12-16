Taisun : Announce the change of the general manager of the company
12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
8
Date of announcement
2021/12/16
Time of announcement
16:21:49
Subject
Announce the change of the
general manager of the company
Date of events
2021/12/16
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2021/12/16
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chan Ching-Chao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chan Ching-Chao�AGeneral Manager, Taisun Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Tsai Zheng-Da
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Tsai Zheng-Da�ASenior Deputy General Manager, Taisun Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:Board appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/16
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taisun Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:28:08 UTC.