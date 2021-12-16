Taisun : Announce the change of the general manager of the company

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/16 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager): General manager 3.Name of the previous position holder: Chan Ching-Chao 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Chan Ching-Chao�AGeneral Manager, Taisun Enterprise Co.,Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder: Tsai Zheng-Da 6.Resume of the new position holder: Tsai Zheng-Da�ASenior Deputy General Manager, Taisun Enterprise Co.,Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��, ��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment 8.Reason for the change:Board appointment 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/16 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None