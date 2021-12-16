Log in
    1218   TW0001218006

TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(1218)
Taisun : Announce the change of the general manager of the company

12/16/2021 | 03:29am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2021/12/16 Time of announcement 16:21:49
Subject 
 Announce the change of the
general manager of the company
Date of events 2021/12/16 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2021/12/16
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):
General manager
3.Name of the previous position holder:
Chan Ching-Chao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
Chan Ching-Chao�AGeneral Manager, Taisun Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:
Tsai Zheng-Da
6.Resume of the new position holder:
Tsai Zheng-Da�ASenior Deputy General Manager, Taisun Enterprise Co.,Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter ��resignation��, ��dismissal��,
��term expired�� , ��job relocation��, ��severance��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new appointment��):new appointment
8.Reason for the change:Board appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2021/12/16
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taisun Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
