Taisun : Announce the matters that related to the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution for the base date of Ex-dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/06/08 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: The Surplus Cash Ddividend was Distributed at NT$1 per share. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23 5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/26 6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/27 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/01 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/01 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Cash Dividend Payment Date is Scheduled on 2022/07/25