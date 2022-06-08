Taisun : Announce the matters that related to the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution for the base date of Ex-dividend
06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Provided by: TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/08
Time of announcement
14:18:12
Subject
Announce the matters that related to the decision
of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution for
the base date of Ex-dividend
Date of events
2022/06/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The Surplus Cash Ddividend was Distributed at NT$1 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/26
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/27
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/01
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/01
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Cash Dividend Payment Date is Scheduled on 2022/07/25
