  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taisun Enterprise Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    1218   TW0001218006

TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.

(1218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-06
30.90 TWD   -0.96%
02:32aTAISUN : Announce the matters that related to the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution for the base date of Ex-dividend
PU
05/26TAISUN : Announce Important Resolutions of the Company's 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/22TAISUN : Correction of partial declaration information for related transactions from January 2022 to March 2022
PU
Taisun : Announce the matters that related to the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution for the base date of Ex-dividend

06/08/2022 | 02:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/08 Time of announcement 14:18:12
Subject 
 Announce the matters that related to the decision
of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Resolution for
the base date of Ex-dividend
Date of events 2022/06/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
The Surplus Cash Ddividend was Distributed at NT$1 per share.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/26
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/27
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/01
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/01
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Cash Dividend Payment Date is Scheduled on 2022/07/25

Disclaimer

Taisun Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
