Taisun : On Behalf of The PIN TAI DISTRIBUTION ENT CO., LTD Announced The Important Operation Director Change
12/30/2021 | 07:27am EST
Provided by: TAISUN ENTERPRISE CO.,LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
19:36:48
Subject
On Behalf of The PIN TAI DISTRIBUTION ENT CO.,
LTD Announced The Important Operation Director Change
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Deputy General Manager of General Manager Office
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/30
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
NA
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
General Manager's Office:SONG,CHIA-TE�ASenior Special Assistant
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):position adjustment
6.Reason for the change:position adjustment
7.Effective date:2022/01/01
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taisun Enterprise Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:26:02 UTC.