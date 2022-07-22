Taisun 'l : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of year 2022
07/22/2022 | 04:34am EDT
Provided by: Taisun Int??l (Holding) Corp.
Date of announcement
2022/07/22
Time of announcement
16:16:31
Subject
Announcement of the ex-dividend record date
of year 2022
Date of events
2022/07/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NT$ 3.2 of cash dividend per share;totally NT$ 125,664,000 allocated for
cash dividend.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/08
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/09
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/10
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/14
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/14
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends payment date:2022/09/02
Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:33:03 UTC.