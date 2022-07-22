Taisun 'l : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of year 2022

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/07/22 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: NT$ 3.2 of cash dividend per share;totally NT$ 125,664,000 allocated for cash dividend. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/08 5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/09 6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/10 7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/14 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/14 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividends payment date:2022/09/02