Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8480   KYG8661F1028

TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION

(8480)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-20
65.90 TWD   -0.60%
06/12TAISUN 'L : To announce Board of Directors' resolution on earning distribution on behalf of subsidiary Taisun Vietnam Co., Ltd.
PU
05/08Taisun Int'l Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05AB Care Pte. Ltd. announced that it expects to receive $3.5 million in funding from Taisun Int'l Corporation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taisun 'l : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of year 2022

07/22/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taisun Int??l (Holding) Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/22 Time of announcement 16:16:31
Subject 
 Announcement of the ex-dividend record date
of year 2022
Date of events 2022/07/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 NT$ 3.2 of cash dividend per share;totally NT$ 125,664,000 allocated for
 cash dividend.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/08/08
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/09
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/10
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/14
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/14
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Cash dividends payment date:2022/09/02

Disclaimer

Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 08:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION
06/12TAISUN 'L : To announce Board of Directors' resolution on earning distribution on behalf o..
PU
05/08Taisun Int'l Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/05AB Care Pte. Ltd. announced that it expects to receive $3.5 million in funding from Tai..
CI
03/10Taisun Int'l Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/10TAISUN 'L : The Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
PU
03/10TAISUN 'L : The BOD Approved the 2021 Financial Statements
PU
03/10TAISUN 'L : The BOD Approved the 2021 employee compensation and directors remuneration
PU
03/10TAISUN 'L : The BOD Approved of resolving the dividend distributions
PU
03/10TAISUN 'L : The BOD approved 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/10Taisun Int'l Corporation Approves Cash Dividend for 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 691 M 56,5 M 56,5 M
Net income 2021 278 M 9,29 M 9,29 M
Net cash 2021 838 M 28,0 M 28,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 2 588 M 86,4 M 86,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Jung Tai Chairman & General Manager
Keng Ping Lin Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Shang Wu Yue Independent Director
Chao Huang Hsieh Independent Director
Ming Han Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION-35.71%86
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-8.10%44 255
UNICHARM CORPORATION-3.10%21 422
ESSITY AB-7.79%18 341
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-8.47%5 404
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED7.11%3 196