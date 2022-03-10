Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8480   KYG8661F1028

TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION

(8480)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Taisun 'l : The BOD Approved the 2021 employee compensation and directors remuneration

03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taisun Int??l (Holding) Corp.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/03/10 Time of announcement 20:32:40
Subject 
 The BOD Approved the 2021 employee compensation
and directors remuneration
Date of events 2022/03/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.Company name:Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with the order No.1050001900 issued
                     on 2016/01/31 by FSC
6.Countermeasures:To Announce at TWSE's MOPS website
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 (1) Employee compensation: NTD 7,310,000
 (2) Directors remuneration: NTD 880,000
 (3) All the mentioned remunerations will be paid in cash.

Disclaimer

Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION
09:04aTAISUN 'L : The BOD Approved the 2021 employee compensation and directors remuneration
PU
09:04aTAISUN 'L : The BOD Approved of resolving the dividend distributions
PU
08:54aTAISUN 'L : The BOD approved 2021 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
2021Taisun Int'l Corporation Appoints Phung, Vinh Xuong as Corporate Governance Officer
CI
2021Taisun Int'l Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Taisun Int'l Corporation Announces Dividend for the Year 2021, Payable on October 12, 2..
CI
2021Taisun Int'l Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
2021Taisun Int'l Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended M..
CI
2021Taisun Int'l Holding Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decem..
CI
2021Taisun Int'l Corporation Announces the Retirement of Chen, Juei-Fen as Its Corporate Go..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 895 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net income 2020 391 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net cash 2020 893 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 4,92%
Capitalization 3 244 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,29x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,2%
Chart TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Jung Tai Chairman & General Manager
Keng Ping Lin Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Shang Wu Yue Independent Director
Chao Huang Hsieh Independent Director
Ming Han Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION-19.41%114
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-13.80%41 631
UNICHARM CORPORATION-20.78%20 391
ESSITY AB-22.68%16 601
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.-1.25%5 893
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.42%2 792