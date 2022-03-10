Taisun 'l : The BOD Approved the 2021 employee compensation and directors remuneration

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10 2.Company name:Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with the order No.1050001900 issued on 2016/01/31 by FSC 6.Countermeasures:To Announce at TWSE's MOPS website 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: (1) Employee compensation: NTD 7,310,000 (2) Directors remuneration: NTD 880,000 (3) All the mentioned remunerations will be paid in cash.