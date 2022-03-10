Taisun 'l : The BOD Approved the 2021 employee compensation and directors remuneration
03/10/2022 | 09:04am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Taisun Int??l (Holding) Corp.
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/03/10
Time of announcement
20:32:40
Subject
The BOD Approved the 2021 employee compensation
and directors remuneration
Date of events
2022/03/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/10
2.Company name:Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:In accordance with the order No.1050001900 issued
on 2016/01/31 by FSC
6.Countermeasures:To Announce at TWSE's MOPS website
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1) Employee compensation: NTD 7,310,000
(2) Directors remuneration: NTD 880,000
(3) All the mentioned remunerations will be paid in cash.
Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 14:03:19 UTC.