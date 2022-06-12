Taisun 'l : To announce Board of Directors' resolution on earning distribution on behalf of subsidiary Taisun Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Provided by: Taisun Int??l (Holding) Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/12
Time of announcement
20:03:28
Subject
To announce Board of Directors' resolution on
earning distribution on behalf of subsidiary
Taisun Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Date of events
2022/06/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/12
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
cash dividend USD 4,150,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
