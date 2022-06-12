Log in
TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION

(8480)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
68.90 TWD   -0.14%
TAISUN 'L : To announce Board of Directors' resolution on earning distribution on behalf of subsidiary Taisun Vietnam Co., Ltd.
PU
05/08Taisun Int'l Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/05AB Care Pte. Ltd. announced that it expects to receive $3.5 million in funding from Taisun Int'l Corporation
CI
Taisun 'l : To announce Board of Directors' resolution on earning distribution on behalf of subsidiary Taisun Vietnam Co., Ltd.

06/12/2022 | 08:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taisun Int??l (Holding) Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/12 Time of announcement 20:03:28
Subject 
 To announce Board of Directors' resolution on
earning distribution on behalf of subsidiary
Taisun Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/06/12 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/12
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 cash dividend USD 4,150,000
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taisun Int'l (Holding) Corporation published this content on 12 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2022 12:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 691 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
Net income 2021 278 M 9,38 M 9,38 M
Net cash 2021 838 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,5x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 2 706 M 91,2 M 91,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 26,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao Jung Tai Chairman & General Manager
Keng Ping Lin Chief Financial Officer & Head-Accounting
Shang Wu Yue Independent Director
Chao Huang Hsieh Independent Director
Ming Han Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAISUN INT'L (HOLDING) CORPORATION-32.78%91
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION-10.82%43 046
UNICHARM CORPORATION-15.88%18 687
ESSITY AB-12.46%18 124
HENGAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP COMPANY LTD.-7.47%5 500
VINDA INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.79%2 744