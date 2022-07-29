Log in
    TAIT   US8740281030

TAITRON COMPONENTS INCORPORATED

(TAIT)
  Report
07/29/2022
3.710 USD   +0.54%
04:12pTAITRON COMPONENTS INCORPORATED : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K
PU
04:10pTaitron Components Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.045 a Share, Payable Aug. 12 to Stockholders as of Aug. 31
MT
04:07pTAITRON COMPONENTS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Taitron Components Incorporated : ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND - Form 8-K

07/29/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
TAITRON ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

LOS ANGELES, California - July 29, 2022 - Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.045 per share of common stock, payable on August 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2022. Under our current dividend policy, the Company will target a cash dividend to our stockholders in the amount of $0.18 per share per annum, payable in equal $0.045 per share quarterly installments.

Subsequent dividend declarations and the establishment of record and payment dates for such future dividend payments, if any, are subject to the Board of Directors' continuing determination that the dividend policy is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders. The dividend policy may be suspended or cancelled at the discretion of the Board of Directors at any time.

About Taitron Components

Taitron, based in Valencia, California, is the "Discrete Components Superstore". The Company distributes a wide variety of transistors, diodes and other discrete semiconductors, optoelectronic devices and passive components to electronic distributors, contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), who incorporate them into their products. In addition, Taitron provides value-added engineering and turn-key services for our existing OEM and CEM customers and providing them with original design and manufacturing services for their multi-year turn-key projects.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in the exhibit to this report that state the Company's or its management's expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is important to note that the Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect those results include those mentioned in the documents that the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACTS:

Taitron Components Incorporated

David Vanderhorst - ph 661-257-6060

Disclaimer

Taitron Components Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 8,64 M - -
Net income 2021 2,01 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,54 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,9x
Yield 2021 4,09%
Capitalization 21,7 M 21,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,85x
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 52,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stewart Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Vanderhorst Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tzu Sheng Ku Chairman
Richard Chiang Independent Director
Chi Lin Chung Independent Director
