Supplement the announcement on Mar.10, 2021,the issuance of NT$ 8 billion unsecured perpetual non-cumulative subordinated financial debentures.
11/02/2021 | 03:39am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/02
Time of announcement
15:15:17
Subject
Supplement the announcement on Mar.10, 2021,the
issuance of NT$ 8 billion unsecured perpetual
non-cumulative subordinated financial debentures.
Date of events
2021/11/02
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:Taiwan Business Bank's First issuance of unsecured
perpetual non-cumulative subordinated financial debentures in 2021
3.Total amount issued:NT$ 8 billion
4.Face value per bond:NT$ 10 million
5.Issue price:Issue at 100% of the principal amount
6.Issuance period:Issue date November 17, 2021. No maturity date.
7.Coupon rate:fixed rate at 1.60%
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To enhance the financial structure and contribute to the Bank��s
Capital Adequacy Ratio.
10.Underwriting method:Utilize Sales Consultant
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None
12.Underwriter or agent:NA
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Banking Dept, Taiwan Business Bank
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None
17.Sell-back conditions:None
18.Buyback conditions:After five years and one month of issuance,
Taiwan Business Bank may redeem the debts of whole principal together with
any interest payment subject to regulator's approval, provided that the
bank's post-redemption BIS is above the legal requirement. The issuer shall
promptly notify such early redemption 30 days ahead of time.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:None
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:None
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:38:08 UTC.