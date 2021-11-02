Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2834   TW0002834009

TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK, LTD.

(2834)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supplement the announcement on Mar.10, 2021,the issuance of NT$ 8 billion unsecured perpetual non-cumulative subordinated financial debentures.

11/02/2021 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/02 Time of announcement 15:15:17
Subject 
 Supplement the announcement on Mar.10, 2021,the
issuance of NT$ 8 billion unsecured perpetual
non-cumulative subordinated financial debentures.
Date of events 2021/11/02 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:Taiwan Business Bank's First issuance of unsecured
perpetual non-cumulative subordinated financial debentures in 2021
3.Total amount issued:NT$ 8 billion
4.Face value per bond:NT$ 10 million
5.Issue price:Issue at 100% of the principal amount
6.Issuance period:Issue date November 17, 2021. No maturity date.
7.Coupon rate:fixed rate at 1.60%
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
To enhance the financial structure and contribute to the Bank��s
Capital Adequacy Ratio.
10.Underwriting method:Utilize Sales Consultant
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None
12.Underwriter or agent:NA
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
 Banking Dept, Taiwan Business Bank
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None
17.Sell-back conditions:None
18.Buyback conditions:After five years and one month of issuance,
Taiwan Business Bank may redeem the debts of whole principal together with
any interest payment subject to regulator's approval, provided that the
bank's post-redemption BIS is above the legal requirement. The issuer shall
promptly notify such early redemption 30 days ahead of time.
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:None
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:None
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:38:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK, LTD.
03:39aSupplement the announcement on Mar.10, 2021,the issuance of NT$ 8 billion unsecured per..
PU
10/29Announcement that The Board of Directors of the Company has resolved to approve the Bud..
PU
10/29The consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were..
PU
10/29Board resolution to sponsor Taiwan SMEG for the year 2022
PU
10/29Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd. and The Shanghai Commercial & Savings Bank, Ltd. acquired pe..
CI
08/25Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
08/18Taiwan Business Bank Announces Change of Financial Officer
CI
07/20Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd. Announces Board Changes
CI
07/20Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd. Announces Changes of Remuneration Committee Members
CI
07/14Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 23 128 M 831 M 831 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 73 328 M 2 632 M 2 634 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,17x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 5 511
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,47 TWD
Average target price 10,06 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
Managers and Directors
Chien An Shih Chairman, President & General Manager
Ching-Yun Kuo Senior VP-Information Technology Department
Mei-Yeh Wu Chief Compliance Office
Yung-Yu Song Senior Vice President-Administration Department
Wei Sheng Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK, LTD.0.64%2 632
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.28%158 328
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.33.79%78 662
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.31%63 891
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.01%59 194
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.0.26%58 815