Supplement the announcement on Mar.10, 2021,the issuance of NT$ 8 billion unsecured perpetual non-cumulative subordinated financial debentures.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]:Taiwan Business Bank's First issuance of unsecured perpetual non-cumulative subordinated financial debentures in 2021 3.Total amount issued:NT$ 8 billion 4.Face value per bond:NT$ 10 million 5.Issue price:Issue at 100% of the principal amount 6.Issuance period:Issue date November 17, 2021. No maturity date. 7.Coupon rate:fixed rate at 1.60% 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:None 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: To enhance the financial structure and contribute to the Bank��s Capital Adequacy Ratio. 10.Underwriting method:Utilize Sales Consultant 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None 12.Underwriter or agent:NA 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Banking Dept, Taiwan Business Bank 15.Certifying institution:None 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:None 17.Sell-back conditions:None 18.Buyback conditions:After five years and one month of issuance, Taiwan Business Bank may redeem the debts of whole principal together with any interest payment subject to regulator's approval, provided that the bank's post-redemption BIS is above the legal requirement. The issuer shall promptly notify such early redemption 30 days ahead of time. 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:None 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:None 21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None