Taiwan Business Bank : Announce the acquisition of the right-of-use assets

Announce the acquisition of the right-of-use assets

2020-09-24

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,

Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):

NO.0519-0044, Gangshan Section, Gangshan District, Kaohsiung City

2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/09/24

3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),

unit price, and total transaction price:

Lease area:350 square meter,about 105.87 ping

Unit price:About NT$102 per ping per month (The annual rent of the base is

calculated based on the total value of the declared land price multiplied

by 5%)

Total rent:About NT$10,792 per month

Value of right-of-use assets:About NT$8,457,588

4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading

counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of

the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be

disclosed):Counterparty of the transaction:Southern Region Branch,

National Property Administration, MOF

Relationship to the Company:related party

5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also

be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty

and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company

and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of

transfer:Reason for selecting the related party as a counterparty to the

transaction:serve as entrance of parking areas and provide additional

parking spaces

Previous owner:None

Previous transfer date:None

Previous transfer amount:None

6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has

been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the

date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its

relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable

7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for

acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table

explaining recognition):Not applicable

8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and

monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,

and other important terms and conditions:Rent shall be paid every

six months about NT$64,750

NT$3,990,000 contract royalties shall be paid upon signing the

contract.

The lease term is 20 years from the time of signing the contract

9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,

price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the

decision on price, and the decision-making unit:

The manner of deciding on this transaction:Tender

The reference basis for the decision on price:Market rent rates of

nearby areas

The decision-making unit:Approved by the board of directors

10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and

its appraisal price:Not applicable

11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable

12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Not

applicable

13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,

or special price:Not applicable

14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable

15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable

16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports

and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable

17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable

18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable

19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable

20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable

21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Serve as

entrance of parking areas and provide additional parking spaces

22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:Not

applicable

23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a

related party:Yes

24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/06/20

25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by

the audit committee:2020/06/20

26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use

asset from a related party:Yes

27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the

Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets

by Public Companies:Not applicable

28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,

the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same

regulations:Not applicable

29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None