Taiwan Business Bank : Announce the acquisition of the right-of-use assets

Announce the acquisition of the right-of-use assets
2020-09-24
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
NO.0519-0044, Gangshan Section, Gangshan District, Kaohsiung City
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/09/24
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Lease area:350 square meter,about 105.87 ping
Unit price:About NT$102 per ping per month (The annual rent of the base is
calculated based on the total value of the declared land price multiplied
by 5%)
Total rent:About NT$10,792 per month
Value of right-of-use assets:About NT$8,457,588
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Counterparty of the transaction:Southern Region Branch,
National Property Administration, MOF
Relationship to the Company:related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:Reason for selecting the related party as a counterparty to the
transaction:serve as entrance of parking areas and provide additional
parking spaces
Previous owner:None
Previous transfer date:None
Previous transfer amount:None
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:Not applicable
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):Not applicable
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:Rent shall be paid every
six months about NT$64,750
NT$3,990,000 contract royalties shall be paid upon signing the
contract.
The lease term is 20 years from the time of signing the contract
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
The manner of deciding on this transaction:Tender
The reference basis for the decision on price:Market rent rates of
nearby areas
The decision-making unit:Approved by the board of directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:Not applicable
11.Name of the professional appraiser:Not applicable
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:Not
applicable
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:Not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Serve as
entrance of parking areas and provide additional parking spaces
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:Not
applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2020/06/20
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2020/06/20
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:Not applicable
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:Not applicable
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Subscribe to Email Alerts
Back >
Disclaimer
TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 11:34:05 UTC