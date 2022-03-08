Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in February , 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08 2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Na 5.Cause of occurrence:As Subject 6.Countermeasures:Na 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:In February , 2022, the Bank reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous provision and tax, of NT $930,356 thousand dollars. After deducting miscellaneous provision of NT $138,148 thousand dollars, the unaudited consolidated income before tax was NT $792,208 thousand dollars (the unaudited consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was NT $792,208 thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after tax was NT $650,239 thousand dollars. For the two months ended February 28 2022, the Bank reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous provision and tax, of NT $1,944,466 thousand dollars. After deducting miscellaneous provision of NT $243,756 thousand dollars, the unaudited consolidated income before tax was NT $1,700,710 thousand dollars (the unaudited consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was NT $1,700,710 thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after tax was NT $1,400,446 thousand dollars, consolidated EPS before tax was NT$0.22 dollars, consolidated EPS after tax was NT$0.18 dollars, consolidated book value per share was NT$13.23 dollars. The above information reflects preliminary financial results.