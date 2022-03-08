Log in
Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in February , 2022

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 17:59:33
Subject 
 Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's
unaudited consolidated income in February , 2022
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/08
2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Na
5.Cause of occurrence:As Subject
6.Countermeasures:Na
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:In February , 2022, the Bank
reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous provision
and tax, of NT $930,356 thousand dollars. After deducting miscellaneous
provision of NT $138,148 thousand dollars, the unaudited consolidated
income before tax was NT $792,208 thousand dollars (the unaudited
consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was NT $792,208
thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after tax was NT
$650,239 thousand dollars. For the two months ended February 28 2022, the
Bank reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous
provision and tax, of NT $1,944,466 thousand dollars. After deducting
miscellaneous provision of NT $243,756 thousand dollars, the unaudited
consolidated income before tax was NT $1,700,710 thousand dollars (the
unaudited consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was
NT $1,700,710 thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after
tax was NT $1,400,446 thousand dollars, consolidated EPS before tax was
NT$0.22 dollars, consolidated EPS after tax was NT$0.18 dollars,
consolidated book value per share was NT$13.23 dollars.
The above information reflects preliminary financial results.

Disclaimer

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
