Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in November, 2020

Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in November, 2020
2020-12-09
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/12/09
2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Na
5.Cause of occurrence:As Subject
6.Countermeasures:Na
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:In November, 2020, the Bank
reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous provision
and tax, of NT$817,714 thousand dollars. After deducting miscellaneous
provision of NT$336,167 thousand dollars, the unaudited consolidated
income before tax was NT$481,547 thousand dollars (the unaudited
consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was NT$481,547
thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after tax was NT
$384,801 thousand dollars. For the eleven months ended November 30 2020, the
Bank reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous
provision and tax, of NT$8,720,611 thousand dollars. After deducting
miscellaneous provision of NT$3,970,384 thousand dollars, the unaudited
consolidated income before tax was NT$4,750,227 thousand dollars (the
unaudited consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was
NT$4,750,227 thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after
tax was NT$4,047,932 thousand dollars, consolidated EPS before tax was
NT$0.63 dollars, consolidated EPS after tax was NT$0.54 dollars,
consolidated book value per share was NT$13.10 dollars.
The above information reflects preliminary financial results.
Disclaimer
TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:46:05 UTC