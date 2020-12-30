Log in
Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.    2834

TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.

(2834)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in November, 2020

12/30/2020 | 03:47am EST
Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in November, 2020
2020-12-09

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/12/09
2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or
'subsidiaries'):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Na
5.Cause of occurrence:As Subject
6.Countermeasures:Na
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:In November, 2020, the Bank
reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous provision
and tax, of NT$817,714 thousand dollars. After deducting miscellaneous
provision of NT$336,167 thousand dollars, the unaudited consolidated
income before tax was NT$481,547 thousand dollars (the unaudited
consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was NT$481,547
thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after tax was NT
$384,801 thousand dollars. For the eleven months ended November 30 2020, the
Bank reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous
provision and tax, of NT$8,720,611 thousand dollars. After deducting
miscellaneous provision of NT$3,970,384 thousand dollars, the unaudited
consolidated income before tax was NT$4,750,227 thousand dollars (the
unaudited consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was
NT$4,750,227 thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after
tax was NT$4,047,932 thousand dollars, consolidated EPS before tax was
NT$0.63 dollars, consolidated EPS after tax was NT$0.54 dollars,
consolidated book value per share was NT$13.10 dollars.
The above information reflects preliminary financial results.

Disclaimer

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 09 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 08:46:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 21 467 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 71 816 M 2 554 M 2 556 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,35x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 422
Free-Float 77,7%
Chart TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 9,59 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chien An Shih President, General Manager & Director
Bor-Yi Huang Chairman
Ching-Yun Kuo Senior VP-Information Technology Department
Li Ling Lin Director
Wen Chieh Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.-20.08%2 554
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.20%164 489
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.98%60 016
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.20%58 934
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.16.53%55 959
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.63%45 892
