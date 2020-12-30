Taiwan Business Bank : Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in November, 2020

Announcement of Taiwan Business Bank's unaudited consolidated income in November, 2020

2020-12-09

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/12/09

2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank, Ltd.

3.Relationship to the Company (please enter 'head office' or

'subsidiaries'):Head office

4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Na

5.Cause of occurrence:As Subject

6.Countermeasures:Na

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:In November, 2020, the Bank

reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous provision

and tax, of NT$817,714 thousand dollars. After deducting miscellaneous

provision of NT$336,167 thousand dollars, the unaudited consolidated

income before tax was NT$481,547 thousand dollars (the unaudited

consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was NT$481,547

thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after tax was NT

$384,801 thousand dollars. For the eleven months ended November 30 2020, the

Bank reported an unaudited consolidated income, before miscellaneous

provision and tax, of NT$8,720,611 thousand dollars. After deducting

miscellaneous provision of NT$3,970,384 thousand dollars, the unaudited

consolidated income before tax was NT$4,750,227 thousand dollars (the

unaudited consolidated income from continuing operations before tax was

NT$4,750,227 thousand dollars), the unaudited consolidated income after

tax was NT$4,047,932 thousand dollars, consolidated EPS before tax was

NT$0.63 dollars, consolidated EPS after tax was NT$0.54 dollars,

consolidated book value per share was NT$13.10 dollars.

The above information reflects preliminary financial results.