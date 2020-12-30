Taiwan Business Bank : Clarifications on the media reports related to the bounced check event of Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. and S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd.

Clarifications on the media reports related to the bounced check event of Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. and S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd.
2020-12-30
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/12/29
2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter 'the company itself' or
'subsidiaries'):Head Office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Various media
6.Content of the report:Media reports related to the bounced
check event of Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. and
S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd.
7.Cause of occurrence:Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.
and S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd. are the plastic
container manufacturers with a considerable scale
in Taiwan. They have been engaged in the business
for over 46 years and sell products to a wide range of
well-known domestic and foreign cold-drink chains. Affected
by COVID-19, these companies were not able to ship their
containers overseas on schedule, and their accounts
receivables cannot be credited in time, leading to an
issue of insufficient cash flow, and resulting in
borrowing funds from the private sector as well as
the event of bounced checks.
8.Countermeasures:The bank group, the Taiwan SMECF and Taiwan
SMEG had called a negotiation meeting of creditors and
debtors on Dec. 29, 2020. Given that revenues of the
two companies showed a sign of growth and their product
sales orders seemed to be normal, the banks have reached
a consensus of helping these companies get through the
difficulties caused by COVID-19. TBB will also continue
to follow up on the operations of the two companies to
ensures the rights of the bank group.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
