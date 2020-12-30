Taiwan Business Bank : Clarifications on the media reports related to the bounced check event of Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. and S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd.

Clarifications on the media reports related to the bounced check event of Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. and S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd.

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2020/12/29

2.Company name:Taiwan Business Bank

3.Relationship with the Company (please enter 'the company itself' or

'subsidiaries'):Head Office

4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A

5.Name of the reporting media:Various media

6.Content of the report:Media reports related to the bounced

check event of Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. and

S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd.

7.Cause of occurrence:Honor Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

and S.C.P.P. Industrial Co., Ltd. are the plastic

container manufacturers with a considerable scale

in Taiwan. They have been engaged in the business

for over 46 years and sell products to a wide range of

well-known domestic and foreign cold-drink chains. Affected

by COVID-19, these companies were not able to ship their

containers overseas on schedule, and their accounts

receivables cannot be credited in time, leading to an

issue of insufficient cash flow, and resulting in

borrowing funds from the private sector as well as

the event of bounced checks.

8.Countermeasures:The bank group, the Taiwan SMECF and Taiwan

SMEG had called a negotiation meeting of creditors and

debtors on Dec. 29, 2020. Given that revenues of the

two companies showed a sign of growth and their product

sales orders seemed to be normal, the banks have reached

a consensus of helping these companies get through the

difficulties caused by COVID-19. TBB will also continue

to follow up on the operations of the two companies to

ensures the rights of the bank group.

9.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.