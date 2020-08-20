Taiwan Business Bank : The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the board of directors

The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the board of directors
2020-08-19
1.Date of the financial reports submitted to the board of directors
or approved by the board of directors:2020/08/19
2.Date of the financial reports approved by the audit committee:2020/08/14
3.Year/Quarter of financial reports:Second Quarter, 2020
4.Operating revenue in the reporting period (thousand NTD):10,638,613
(Net revenue)
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations in the reporting period (thousand NTD):
NA
6.Net operating income (loss) in the reporting period (thousand NTD):NA
7.Profit (loss) before tax in the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,500,658
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
in the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,258,171
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share in the reporting period (NTD):0.30
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,664,289,627
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,567,865,291
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent
end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):96,424,336
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:These
consolidated financial statements have been prepared in
accordance with the Regulations Governing the
Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Held Banks.
Subscribe to Email Alerts
Back >
Disclaimer
TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:26:06 UTC