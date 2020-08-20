Log in
Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd.

TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.

(2834)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Business Bank : The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the board of directors

08/20/2020 | 05:27am EDT
The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the board of directors
2020-08-19

1.Date of the financial reports submitted to the board of directors
or approved by the board of directors:2020/08/19
2.Date of the financial reports approved by the audit committee:2020/08/14
3.Year/Quarter of financial reports:Second Quarter, 2020
4.Operating revenue in the reporting period (thousand NTD):10,638,613
(Net revenue)
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations in the reporting period (thousand NTD):
NA
6.Net operating income (loss) in the reporting period (thousand NTD):NA
7.Profit (loss) before tax in the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,500,658
8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
in the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,258,171
9.Basic earnings (loss) per share in the reporting period (NTD):0.30
10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,664,289,627
11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,567,865,291
12.Equity attributable to owners of parent
end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):96,424,336
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:These
consolidated financial statements have been prepared in
accordance with the Regulations Governing the
Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Held Banks.

Disclaimer

TBB – Taiwan Business Bank published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 09:26:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 20 794 M 707 M 707 M
Net income 2019 6 734 M 229 M 229 M
Net cash 2019 65 787 M 2 236 M 2 236 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
Yield 2019 1,59%
Capitalization 76 009 M 2 587 M 2 584 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 5 342
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Business Bank,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 10,15 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Chien An Shih President, General Manager & Director
Bor-Yi Huang Chairman
Ching-Yun Kuo Senior VP-Information Technology Department
Li Ling Lin Director
Wen Chieh Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TAIWAN BUSINESS BANK,LTD.-15.42%2 587
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.78%161 104
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-18.87%57 280
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.31%53 192
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-9.91%47 064
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-14.47%44 872
