Taiwan Business Bank : The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the board of directors

The consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were authorized for issuance by the board of directors

2020-08-19

1.Date of the financial reports submitted to the board of directors

or approved by the board of directors:2020/08/19

2.Date of the financial reports approved by the audit committee:2020/08/14

3.Year/Quarter of financial reports:Second Quarter, 2020

4.Operating revenue in the reporting period (thousand NTD):10,638,613

(Net revenue)

5.Gross profit (loss) from operations in the reporting period (thousand NTD):

NA

6.Net operating income (loss) in the reporting period (thousand NTD):NA

7.Profit (loss) before tax in the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,500,658

8.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent

in the reporting period (thousand NTD):2,258,171

9.Basic earnings (loss) per share in the reporting period (NTD):0.30

10.Total assets end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,664,289,627

11.Total liabilities end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):1,567,865,291

12.Equity attributable to owners of parent

end of the reporting period (thousand NTD):96,424,336

13.Any other matters that need to be specified:These

consolidated financial statements have been prepared in

accordance with the Regulations Governing the

Preparation of Financial Reports by Public Held Banks.