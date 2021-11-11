Announce on behalf of subsidiary TCC Energy Storage BOD resolution of capital expenditure

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2021/11/11 2.Content of the investment plan: TCC Energy Storage Corp. board of directors passed resolution on investments for energy projects to install energy storage systems in the eastern region of Taiwan. 3.Projected monetary amount of the investment:approximately NT$500 million 4.Projected date of the investment:N/A 5.Source of capital funds:company fund and through financing 6.Specific purpose:in accordance with TCC Group's energy development policies 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None