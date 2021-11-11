Announce on behalf of subsidiary TCC Green Energy on BOD resolution of capital expenditure
11/11/2021 | 07:07am EST
Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
2021/11/11
20:00:20
Announce on behalf of subsidiary TCC Green Energy
on BOD resolution of capital expenditure
2021/11/11
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2021/11/11
2.Content of the investment plan: TCC Green Energy Corp. board of directors
passed resolution on investments for energy projects to install energy
storage systems in the middle region and the eastern region of Taiwan.
3.Projected monetary amount of the investment: approximately NT$620 million
4.Projected date of the investment:N/A
5.Source of capital funds:company fund and through financing
6.Specific purpose:in accordance with TCC Group's energy development policies
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
