  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cement Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1101   TW0001101004

TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.

(1101)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Announcement of TCC to lease property to related party, TCC Green Energy Corp.

11/11/2021 | 07:07am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/11 Time of announcement 19:58:35
Subject 
 Announcement of TCC to lease property to related
party, TCC Green Energy Corp.
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
  Land owned by Taiwan Cement Corp. (TCC) Hoping Cement Plant
  Land located at:Land no.385-1 of Kelaibao section, Xiulin Township,
  Hualien County
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/11
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
  Transaction unit amount:The land is approximately 2,000 square meters,
  equivalent to around 605 ping
  Unit price:NT$15/square meter, total annual rent is NT$360,000
  Right-of-use amount: around NT$3,256,497
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
  Trading counterparty:TCC Green Energy Corp., a subsidiary of TCC
  Relationship with the Company:related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
  The land is suitable for the renting party's operation needs
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
  Scheduled renting period:December 15, 2021 to December 14, 2031,
  a 10-year period
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
  Unit price based on market price condition of the area
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
  To install energy storage systems
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/11
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2021/11/11
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TCC - Taiwan Cement Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 12:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 4 035 M 4 035 M
Net income 2021 22 754 M 818 M 818 M
Net Debt 2021 56 687 M 2 037 M 2 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 308 B 11 080 M 11 052 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Cement Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 48,70 TWD
Average target price 50,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
An Ping Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chung Pei Li President & Director
Yu Chun Chiao Independent Director
Chin Shan Wang Independent Director
Chih Jen Sheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.12.73%11 080
HOLCIM LTD-2.24%31 759
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-23.69%29 163
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC43.30%17 955
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-9.27%17 902
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED22.25%14 256