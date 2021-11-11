Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements

Statement

1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of directors:2021/11/11 2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11 3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX): 2021/01/01~2021/09/30 4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):76,904,796 5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):19,309,472 6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):15,107,412 7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):19,345,561 8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):16,240,061 9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,836,550 10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (NTD):2.41 11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):401,380,637 12.Total liabilities end of the period (thousand NTD):180,459,948 13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the period (thousand NTD):201,714,807 14.Any other matters that need to be specified: The above operating revenue, gross profit, income from operations and income before income tax only include continuing operations units. The net income includes a gain of NT$1,053,559 thousand from a discontinued operations unit.