Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cement Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1101   TW0001101004

TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.

(1101)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements

11/11/2021 | 07:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/11 Time of announcement 19:54:51
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution
on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements
Date of events 2021/11/11 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):76,904,796
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):19,309,472
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):15,107,412
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):19,345,561
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):16,240,061
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,836,550
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.41
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):401,380,637
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):180,459,948
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):201,714,807
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
  The above operating revenue, gross profit, income from operations
  and income before income tax only include continuing operations units.
  The net income includes a gain of NT$1,053,559 thousand from a
  discontinued operations unit.

Disclaimer

TCC - Taiwan Cement Corporation published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 12:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.
07:07aAnnouncement of TCC to lease property to related party, TCC Energy Storage Corp.
PU
07:07aAnnounce on behalf of subsidiary TCC Green Energy on BOD resolution of capital expendit..
PU
07:07aAnnouncement of the Board of Directors resolution on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated ..
PU
07:07aAnnouncement of TCC to lease property to related party, TCC Green Energy Corp.
PU
07:07aAnnounce on behalf of subsidiary TCC Energy Storage BOD resolution of capital expenditu..
PU
11/03Announce on behalf of subsidiary, Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V., of BOD resolution..
PU
11/03Supplementary information for the announcement of Storage service from related party (K..
PU
11/03Supplementary information for the announcement on behalf of subsidiary TCC Kao-Cheng on..
PU
11/03Supplementary information for the announcement of obtaining rights-of-use assets from r..
PU
11/03Supplementary information for the announcement of obtaining rights-of-use assets from r..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 4 035 M 4 035 M
Net income 2021 22 754 M 818 M 818 M
Net Debt 2021 56 687 M 2 037 M 2 037 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 308 B 11 080 M 11 052 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Cement Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 48,70 TWD
Average target price 50,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
An Ping Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chung Pei Li President & Director
Yu Chun Chiao Independent Director
Chin Shan Wang Independent Director
Chih Jen Sheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.12.73%11 080
HOLCIM LTD-2.24%31 759
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-23.69%29 163
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC43.30%17 955
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-9.27%17 902
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED22.25%14 256