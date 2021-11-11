Announcement of the Board of Directors resolution on approving the 2021Q3 consolidated financial statements

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/11
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/11/11
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):76,904,796
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):19,309,472
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):15,107,412
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):19,345,561
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):16,240,061
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):14,836,550
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):2.41
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):401,380,637
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):180,459,948
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):201,714,807
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The above operating revenue, gross profit, income from operations
and income before income tax only include continuing operations units.
The net income includes a gain of NT$1,053,559 thousand from a
discontinued operations unit.