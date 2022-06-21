Taiwan Cement : Additional announcement of capital increase and participation of TCC subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company
06/21/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
20:06:33
Subject
Additional announcement of capital increase and
participation of TCC subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy
Technology Company
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21
2.Company name:Taiwan Cement Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company, a subsidiary of the Company, intends
to issue new shares totaling NT$12 billion in cash to increase the capital
of Molie Quantum Energy Corporation (hereafter referred to Molie Quantum
Energy) through its 100% subsidiary E-One Moli Energy Corp., to support the
working capital needs of Molie Quantum Energy for the new plant and the
operation working capital.
At present, the Company directly holds approximately 1,040,923 thousand
shares (63.3% shareholding) in its subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy Technology
Company, plus approximately 1,115,181 thousand shares (comprehensive
shareholding ratio 67.8%) held by other subsidiaries with two legal persons
representatives on the board, which exceeds 50% of the board seats.
Considering the overall financial arrangement of the group company,
for this cash capital increase of TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company,
the board of directors of the Company decided to give up the subscription
of the shares entitled to subscribe. And TCC International Holdings Ltd.
(TCCIH), a 100% overseas subsidiary of the Company, will participate
in the subscription for the unsubscribed portion of shares. The total
subscription amount is with the maximum limit of NT$12 billion. For
the details, please refer to today's announcement regarding TCCIH's
BOD resolution to participate in TCC Recycle Energy Technology's
capital increase plan.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Please refer to today's announcement regarding
TCCIH's BOD resolution to participate in TCC Recycle Energy Technology's
capital increase plan.
TCC - Taiwan Cement Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:14:04 UTC.