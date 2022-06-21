Log in
    1101   TW0001101004

TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.

(1101)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
38.85 TWD   -1.89%
08:15aTAIWAN CEMENT : Announce on behalf of subsidiary, TCC International International Holdings, of BOD resolution to increase capital to TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company
08:15aTAIWAN CEMENT : Additional announcement of capital increase and participation of TCC subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company
06/01France's NHOA Wins Contract for 22 Megawatt-Hour Energy Storage Project in Taiwan
Taiwan Cement : Additional announcement of capital increase and participation of TCC subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company

06/21/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 20:06:33
Subject 
 Additional announcement of capital increase and
participation of TCC subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy
Technology Company
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21
2.Company name:Taiwan Cement Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:
 TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company, a subsidiary of the Company, intends
 to issue new shares totaling NT$12 billion in cash to increase the capital
 of Molie Quantum Energy Corporation (hereafter referred to Molie Quantum
 Energy) through its 100% subsidiary E-One Moli Energy Corp., to support the
 working capital needs of Molie Quantum Energy for the new plant and the
 operation working capital.
 At present, the Company directly holds approximately 1,040,923 thousand
 shares (63.3% shareholding) in its subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy Technology
 Company, plus approximately 1,115,181 thousand shares (comprehensive
 shareholding ratio 67.8%) held by other subsidiaries with two legal persons
 representatives on the board, which exceeds 50% of the board seats.
 Considering the overall financial arrangement of the group company,
 for this cash capital increase of TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company,
 the board of directors of the Company decided to give up the subscription
 of the shares entitled to subscribe. And TCC International Holdings Ltd.
 (TCCIH), a 100% overseas subsidiary of the Company, will participate
 in the subscription for the unsubscribed portion of shares. The total
 subscription amount is with the maximum limit of NT$12 billion. For
 the details, please refer to today's announcement regarding TCCIH's
 BOD resolution to participate in TCC Recycle Energy Technology's
 capital increase plan.
6.Countermeasures:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Please refer to today's announcement regarding
 TCCIH's BOD resolution to participate in TCC Recycle Energy Technology's
 capital increase plan.

Disclaimer

TCC - Taiwan Cement Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
