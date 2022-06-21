Taiwan Cement : Additional announcement of capital increase and participation of TCC subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/21 2.Company name:Taiwan Cement Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence: TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company, a subsidiary of the Company, intends to issue new shares totaling NT$12 billion in cash to increase the capital of Molie Quantum Energy Corporation (hereafter referred to Molie Quantum Energy) through its 100% subsidiary E-One Moli Energy Corp., to support the working capital needs of Molie Quantum Energy for the new plant and the operation working capital. At present, the Company directly holds approximately 1,040,923 thousand shares (63.3% shareholding) in its subsidiary TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company, plus approximately 1,115,181 thousand shares (comprehensive shareholding ratio 67.8%) held by other subsidiaries with two legal persons representatives on the board, which exceeds 50% of the board seats. Considering the overall financial arrangement of the group company, for this cash capital increase of TCC Recycle Energy Technology Company, the board of directors of the Company decided to give up the subscription of the shares entitled to subscribe. And TCC International Holdings Ltd. (TCCIH), a 100% overseas subsidiary of the Company, will participate in the subscription for the unsubscribed portion of shares. The total subscription amount is with the maximum limit of NT$12 billion. For the details, please refer to today's announcement regarding TCCIH's BOD resolution to participate in TCC Recycle Energy Technology's capital increase plan. 6.Countermeasures:None 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to today's announcement regarding TCCIH's BOD resolution to participate in TCC Recycle Energy Technology's capital increase plan.