  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cement Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1101   TW0001101004

TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.

(1101)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Taiwan Cement : Announce on behalf of subsidiary, NHOA S.A., of BOD resolution to increase capital to NHOA ENERGY s.r.l.

12/30/2021 | 07:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/30 Time of announcement 20:10:41
Subject 
 Announce on behalf of subsidiary, NHOA S.A.,
of BOD resolution to increase capital to NHOA
ENERGY s.r.l.
Date of events 2021/12/30 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.): Premium issuance
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/30
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Total monetary amount of the transaction: EUR 32,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 NHOA Energy s.r.l. is 100% owned by NHOA S.A.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):N/A
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):N/A
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions: According to NHOA Energy's capital increase schedule
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit: NHOA S.A., BOD resolution
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:N/A
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
Cumulative monetary amount of shares held: EUR33,000,000
Shareholding percentage: 100%
Status of any restriction of rights: none
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
Current ratio of securities investment to the total assets: 1.25%
Current ratio of securities investment to the total equity attributable
to owners of the parent: 1.98%
Current ratio to the working capital as shown in the most recent financial
statement as of the present: NT$-4,709,837,000
14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
Long-term investment
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: None
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:Yes
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:N/A
21.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
22.Name of the CPA:N/A
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:N/A
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:N/A
27.Source of funds:own company fund and bank loan
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TCC - Taiwan Cement Corporation published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:26:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 108 B 3 895 M 3 895 M
Net income 2021 19 116 M 690 M 690 M
Net Debt 2021 46 115 M 1 665 M 1 665 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 6,79%
Capitalization 304 B 10 990 M 10 980 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,8%
Chart TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Cement Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 48,15 TWD
Average target price 49,68 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
An Ping Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chung Pei Li President & Director
Yu Chun Chiao Independent Director
Chin Shan Wang Independent Director
Chih Jen Sheng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.11.46%10 990
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-18.54%32 006
HOLCIM LTD-4.01%31 065
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.0.46%19 886
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC47.20%18 127
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED10.84%12 859