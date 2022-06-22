Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cement Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1101   TW0001101004

TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.

(1101)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
39.45 TWD   +1.54%
07:35aTAIWAN CEMENT : Announcement of accumulated outsourcing project agreement with a single nonrelated party exceeded NT$1 billion in last 12 months
PU
06/21TAIWAN CEMENT : Announcement of BOD resolution to set up Nomination Committee and elected committee members
PU
06/21TAIWAN CEMENT : Announcement of accumulated outsourcing project agreement with nonrelated party exceeded NT$1 billion in last 12 months
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Cement : Announcement of accumulated outsourcing project agreement with a single nonrelated party exceeded NT$1 billion in last 12 months

06/22/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 19:19:37
Subject 
 Announcement of accumulated outsourcing project
agreement with a single nonrelated party exceeded
NT$1 billion in last 12 months
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Turnkey project of equipment
 installation for UHPC manufacturing facility, waste heat recovery system
 renovation, and alternative fuel storage expansion
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/08~2022/06/21
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
 Unit amount: one shipment
 Total amount (excl. tax): NT$1,184,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 Trading counterparty:Taiwan Jiuyueng Engineering Corp.
 Relationship with the Company:Nonrelated party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Contract period:From the signing date to the completion acceptance date
 Restrictive covenants in the contract:None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 Decision method:price negotation
 Decision-making unit:Company authority by company regulations
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 For operational purposes
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:None
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:N/A
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:No
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Announcements regarding the capital expenditure of this project
 were made on 2021/07/15 and 2021/09/27

Disclaimer

TCC - Taiwan Cement Corporation published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 11:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
