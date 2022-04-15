Log in
    1101   TW0001101004

TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.

(1101)
Taiwan Cement : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Molie Quantum Energy Corp., for cquisition of machinery and equipment

04/15/2022 | 06:41am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 18:32:19
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Molie
Quantum Energy Corp., for cquisition of machinery
and equipment
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):Molie Quantum Energy Corp., for the
 Machinery and equipment
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/15
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
 Transaction Volume:one set
 Unit price: JPY 6.87 Billion
 Total transaction price (tax excluded):JPY 6.87 Billion
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
 KATAOKA CORPORATION
 Relationship with the Company:Not a related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:N/A
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):N/A
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
 Contract period:From the signing date to the completion acceptance date
 Restrictive covenants in the contract:None
 Other important terms and conditions:None
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
 The manner of deciding on this transaction:price negotiation
 The decision-making unit:Company authority by company regulations
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:N/A
11.Name of the professional appraiser:N/A
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:N/A
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:N/A
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:N/A
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:N/A
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:N/A
17.Name of the CPA firm:N/A
18.Name of the CPA:N/A
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:N/A
20.Broker and broker's fee:N/A
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
 for manufacturing products
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:N/A
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:No
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:N/A
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:N/A
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:N/A
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:N/A
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TCC - Taiwan Cement Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 10:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
