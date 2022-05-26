Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cement Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1101   TW0001101004

TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.

(1101)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
41.65 TWD   +1.09%
06:40aTAIWAN CEMENT : Major Resolutions of TCC 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05:03aTaiwan Cement Corp. (TCC) held its 2022 annual general meeting, in which Chairman Nelson Chang delivered a speech and shared business updates
AQ
05/23TAIWAN CEMENT : Announcement of online access to TCC's 2022 AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Cement : Major Resolutions of TCC 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 12:02:48
Subject 
 Major Resolutions of TCC 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
Approved the distribution proposal for 2021 profits.
Cash Dividends of common shares:NT$ 1 per share, stock
dividend NT$ 1 per share;
Cash Dividends of Preferred Shares 1101B:NT$ 1.75 per share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments of certain provisions of the
Company's Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the Business Report and Financial Statements of
2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the proposal for the issuance of new shares through
capitalization of 2021 earnings.
Approved the Company's proposed offering of global depositary
sharesby issuing common shares for cash.
Approved the amendments of certain provisions of the Company's
Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TCC - Taiwan Cement Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
