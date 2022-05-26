Taiwan Cement : Major Resolutions of TCC 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan Cement Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Time of announcement
12:02:48
Subject
Major Resolutions of TCC 2022 Annual General
Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/26
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved the distribution proposal for 2021 profits.
Cash Dividends of common shares:NT$ 1 per share, stock
dividend NT$ 1 per share;
Cash Dividends of Preferred Shares 1101B:NT$ 1.75 per share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved the amendments of certain provisions of the
Company's Articles of Incorporation.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the Business Report and Financial Statements of
2021.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the proposal for the issuance of new shares through
capitalization of 2021 earnings.
Approved the Company's proposed offering of global depositary
sharesby issuing common shares for cash.
Approved the amendments of certain provisions of the Company's
Procedures for the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
