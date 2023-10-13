Emphasis of Matter

For details on Taiwan Power Company's filing of a civil lawsuit against the Group's associates, Sun Ba Power Corporation, Star Energy Power Corporation, Star Buck Power Corporation and Kuo Kuang Power Company Ltd., in connection with their alleged violation of the Fair Trade Act and request for compensation on the basis of claims for damages that it has suffered, refer to Note 38 (d). Our review conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chao-Mei Chen and Cheng-Chuan Yu.

Deloitte & Touche

Taipei, Taiwan

Republic of China

August 9, 2023

