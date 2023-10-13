Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and Independent Auditors' Review Report
Emphasis of Matter
For details on Taiwan Power Company's filing of a civil lawsuit against the Group's associates, Sun Ba Power Corporation, Star Energy Power Corporation, Star Buck Power Corporation and Kuo Kuang Power Company Ltd., in connection with their alleged violation of the Fair Trade Act and request for compensation on the basis of claims for damages that it has suffered, refer to Note 38 (d). Our review conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chao-Mei Chen and Cheng-Chuan Yu.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
August 9, 2023
Notice to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.
For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
ASSETS
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
June 30, 2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)
$
3,736,272
14
$
3,734,653
15
$
2,676,083
11
Financial assets at amortized cost (Notes 7, 8 and 37)
20,339
-
20,341
-
337
-
Contract assets (Notes 25, 27 and 36)
2,128,582
8
1,959,825
8
2,422,614
10
Notes receivable (Notes 9, 27 and 36)
-
-
-
-
652
-
Accounts receivable (Notes 9 and 27)
333,998
2
521,402
2
138,409
1
Accounts receivable from related parties (Notes 27 and 36)
321,344
1
151,212
1
75,973
-
Finance lease receivables (Notes 10 and 36)
10,375
-
10,324
-
10,319
-
Dividends receivable (Note 14)
330,985
1
-
-
383,376
2
Other receivables (Note 36)
15,842
-
36,885
-
11,754
-
Inventories (Note 11)
13,742
-
18,104
-
12,376
-
Prepaid construction costs (Note 25)
4,510
-
46,184
-
17,484
-
Prepaid value-added tax
120,021
1
102,751
1
97,563
1
Other current assets
52,783
-
34,523
-
36,072
-
Total current assets
7,088,793
27
6,636,204
27
5,883,012
25
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 12 and 35)
264,920
1
277,120
1
269,310
1
Financial assets at amortized cost (Notes 7, 8 and 37)
24,350
-
34,104
-
30,071
-
Investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 14)
13,779,389
52
13,004,719
52
12,343,566
52
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 15 and 37)
3,691,256
14
3,231,917
13
3,225,404
14
Right-of-use assets (Note 16)
413,436
2
417,718
2
432,807
2
Goodwill
141,014
-
141,014
-
141,014
1
Intangible assets (Notes 17 and 37)
910,282
3
937,452
4
874,879
4
Deferred income tax assets (Note 4)
191,353
1
188,007
1
196,759
1
Prepayments for equipment
-
-
7,149
-
2,364
-
Finance lease receivables (Notes 10 and 36)
6,125
-
11,325
-
16,576
-
Refundable deposits
66,191
-
69,134
-
78,503
-
Other non-current assets (Note 18)
20,009
-
20,537
-
21,066
-
Total non-current assets
19,508,325
73
18,340,196
73
17,632,319
75
TOTAL
$
26,597,118
100
$
24,976,400
100
$
23,515,331
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term borrowings (Notes 19 and 37)
$
42,000
-
$
67,000
-
$
5,000
-
Short-term bills payable (Note 19)
999,725
4
999,276
4
999,699
4
Contract liabilities (Notes 25, 27 and 36)
284,012
1
583,082
3
153,735
1
Accounts payable
154,202
1
156,870
1
102,339
1
Construction costs payable
3,293,638
12
3,220,782
13
3,044,271
13
Accounts payable to related parties (Note 36)
2,382
-
2,045
-
2,665
-
Dividends payable (Note 26)
618,501
2
-
-
1,030,835
4
Other payables (Notes 21 and 36)
247,915
1
315,915
1
331,179
1
Current income tax liabilities (Note 4)
42,609
-
70,657
-
43,805
-
Provisions (Notes 23 and 25)
274,492
1
259,197
1
270,449
1
Lease liabilities (Notes 16 and 36)
65,672
-
53,315
-
45,420
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings (Notes 19 and 37)
166,938
1
947,393
4
145,038
1
Other current liabilities
15,916
-
24,905
-
6,790
-
Total current liabilities
6,208,002
23
6,700,437
27
6,181,225
26
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term borrowings (Notes 19 and 37)
1,723,562
7
3,127,031
13
2,992,400
13
Contract liabilities (Note 27)
151,475
1
122,188
1
90,159
-
Lease liabilities (Notes 16 and 36)
409,364
2
424,382
2
445,530
2
Bonds payable (Note 20)
2,498,200
9
2,497,884
10
2,497,568
11
Provisions (Note 23)
14,452
-
14,296
-
14,138
-
Deferred income tax liabilities (Note 4)
68,614
-
70,691
-
71,626
-
Net defined benefit liabilities (Notes 4 and 24)
113,105
-
112,088
-
124,999
1
Guarantee deposits received
55,525
-
41,297
-
39,612
-
Other liabilities (Note 22)
15,943
-
15,866
-
15,782
-
Total non-current liabilities
5,050,240
19
6,425,723
26
6,291,814
27
Total liabilities
11,258,242
42
13,126,160
53
12,473,039
53
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE CORPORATION (Notes 4, 26 and 31)
Share capital
Ordinary shares
6,890,486
26
5,890,486
24
5,890,486
25
Share dividends to be distributed
412,334
1
-
-
-
-
Total share capital
7,302,820
27
5,890,486
24
5,890,486
25
Capital surplus
2,627,120
10
499,694
2
499,694
2
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
1,828,961
7
1,737,133
7
1,737,133
7
Special reserve
2,435,361
9
2,621,945
10
2,621,945
11
Unappropriated earnings
983,336
4
958,281
4
156,263
1
Total retained earnings
5,247,658
20
5,317,359
21
4,515,341
19
Other equity
2,216
-
(14,130)
-
(18,038)
-
Total equity attributable to owners of the Corporation
15,179,814
57
11,693,409
47
10,887,483
46
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
159,062
1
156,831
-
154,809
1
Total equity
15,338,876
58
11,850,240
47
11,042,292
47
TOTAL
$
26,597,118
100
$
24,976,400
100
$
23,515,331
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated August 9, 2023)
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings (Loss) Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended June 30
For the Six Months Ended June 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE (Notes 27
and 36)
Sales
$ 346,467
23
$ 305,748
32
$ 808,751
32
$ 633,604
34
Construction services
1,044,966
71
622,497
64
1,635,274
64
1,145,216
62
Operations, maintenance and
6
42,937
4
116,130
4
82,559
4
consulting services
84,510
Total operating revenues
1,475,943
100
971,182
100
2,560,155
100
1,861,379
100
OPERATING COSTS (Notes 24, 28
and 36)
Cost of sales
351,780
24
297,264
31
696,691
27
573,147
31
Construction services
959,831
65
510,798
52
1,501,185
59
998,655
54
Operations, maintenance and
consulting services
80,081
5
41,684
4
110,779
4
81,128
4
Total operating costs
1,391,692
94
849,746
87
2,308,655
90
1,652,930
89
GROSS PROFIT
84,251
6
121,436
13
251,500
10
208,449
11
(UNREALIZED) REALIZED GAIN
ON TRANSACTIONS WITH
ASSOCIATES
(9,143)
(1)
3,208
-
(4,285)
-
5,673
1
REALIZED GROSS PROFIT
75,108
5
124,644
13
247,215
10
214,122
12
OPERATING EXPENSES (Notes 4,
24, 28 and 36)
198,342
13
86,906
9
305,815
12
176,800
10
(LOSS) PROFIT FROM
OPERATIONS
(123,234)
(8)
37,738
4
(58,600)
(2)
37,322
2
NON-OPERATING INCOME AND
EXPENSES
Interest income
9,216
1
719
-
12,265
-
795
-
Other income (Notes 28 and 36)
10,643
1
10,127
1
15,513
1
14,724
1
Other gains and losses (Note 28)
9,000
-
(8,817)
(1)
12,621
-
16,205
1
Finance costs (Note 28)
(28,127)
(2)
(18,225)
(2)
(57,326)
(2)
(36,037)
(2)
Share of profit of associates
accounted for using the equity
method (Note 14)
419,122
28
(164,532)
(17)
1,074,100
42
130,140
7
Total non-operating income
and expenses
419,854
28
(180,728)
(19)
1,057,173
41
125,827
7
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME
TAX
296,620
20
(142,990)
(15)
998,573
39
163,149
9
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4
and 29)
(13,326)
(1)
(19,709)
(2)
(35,208)
(2)
(38,669)
(2)
NET PROFIT (LOSS)
283,294
19
(162,699)
(17)
963,365
37
124,480
7
