Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements for the
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and Independent Auditors' Review Report
Emphasis of Matter
For details on Taiwan Power Company's filing of a civil lawsuit against the Group's associates, Sun Ba Power Corporation, Star Energy Power Corporation, Star Buck Power Corporation and Kuo Kuang Power Company Ltd., in connection with their alleged violation of the Fair Trade Act and request for compensation on the basis of claims for damages which it has suffered, refer to Note 38d. Our review conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.
The engagement partners on the reviews resulting in this independent auditors' review report are Chao-Mei Chen and Cheng-Chuan Yu.
Deloitte & Touche
Taipei, Taiwan
Republic of China
May 9, 2024
Notice to Readers
The accompanying consolidated financial statements are intended only to present the consolidated financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with accounting principles and practices generally accepted in the Republic of China and not those of any other jurisdictions. The standards, procedures and practices to review such consolidated financial statements are those generally applied in the Republic of China.
For the convenience of readers, the independent auditors' review report and the accompanying consolidated financial statements have been translated into English from the original Chinese version prepared and used in the Republic of China. If there is any conflict between the English version and the original Chinese version or any difference in the interpretation of the two versions, the Chinese-language independent auditors' review report and consolidated financial statements shall prevail.
- 2 -
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
ASSETS
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
Amount
%
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 6)
$
2,488,795
10
$
1,922,822
7
$
3,429,445
14
Financial assets at amortized cost (Notes 7, 8 and 37)
87,740
-
734,293
3
20,337
-
Contract assets (Notes 5, 26, 28 and 36)
2,698,099
10
2,121,745
8
1,956,240
8
Accounts receivable (Notes 9 and 28)
367,427
1
755,728
3
216,400
1
Accounts receivable from related parties (Notes 28 and 36)
164,879
1
90,450
-
121,293
-
Finance lease receivables (Notes 10 and 36)
8,316
-
9,941
-
10,349
-
Other receivables (Note 36)
51,913
-
30,896
-
21,380
-
Inventories (Note 11)
9,953
-
7,951
-
19,896
-
Prepaid construction costs (Note 26)
-
-
-
-
57,793
-
Prepaid value-added tax
120,040
1
118,697
1
121,594
1
Other current assets
35,296
-
38,478
-
66,473
-
Total current assets
6,032,458
23
5,831,001
22
6,041,200
24
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income (Notes 12 and 35)
268,854
1
270,054
1
264,120
1
Financial assets at amortized cost (Notes 7, 8 and 37)
16,997
-
32,631
-
21,867
-
Investments accounted for using the equity method (Note 14)
14,278,649
54
14,000,694
54
13,672,877
54
Property, plant and equipment (Notes 15 and 37)
4,204,125
16
4,286,965
17
3,403,923
13
Right-of-use assets (Note 16)
408,249
2
420,234
2
420,527
2
Goodwill (Note 17)
96,370
-
96,370
-
141,014
1
Intangible assets (Notes 18 and 37)
864,987
3
879,838
3
925,277
4
Deferred income tax assets (Notes 4 and 30)
234,708
1
232,304
1
188,800
1
Prepayments for equipment
2,905
-
-
-
1,674
-
Refundable deposits
84,449
-
84,590
-
64,987
-
Long-term finance lease receivables (Notes 10 and 36)
-
-
852
-
8,729
-
Other non-current assets (Note 19)
19,215
-
19,480
-
20,273
-
Total non-current assets
20,479,508
77
20,324,012
78
19,134,068
76
TOTAL
$
26,511,966
100
$
26,155,013
100
$
25,175,268
100
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Short-term borrowings (Notes 20 and 37)
$
35,000
-
$
55,000
-
$
52,000
-
Short-term bills payable (Note 20)
999,715
4
999,130
4
999,594
4
Contract liabilities (Notes 5, 26, 28 and 36)
114
-
113,264
1
353,112
1
Accounts payable
90,321
-
105,244
-
140,341
1
Construction costs payable
3,251,096
12
2,959,261
11
3,086,979
12
Accounts payable to related parties (Note 36)
2,417
-
1,329
-
10,419
-
Other payables (Notes 22 and 36)
523,246
2
618,700
2
226,295
1
Current income tax liabilities (Note 4)
100,022
1
74,121
-
95,264
-
Provisions (Notes 24 and 26)
481,206
2
465,448
2
258,192
1
Lease liabilities (Notes 16 and 36)
61,473
-
63,743
-
62,826
-
Current portion of long-term borrowings (Notes 20 and 37)
423,971
2
161,471
1
1,121,938
5
Other current liabilities
3,586
-
4,019
-
16,004
-
Total current liabilities
5,972,167
23
5,620,730
21
6,422,964
25
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term borrowings (Notes 20 and 37)
1,274,539
5
1,590,437
6
2,897,266
12
Contract liabilities (Note 28)
181,348
1
168,845
1
141,841
1
Lease liabilities (Notes 16 and 36)
410,898
2
419,328
2
419,314
2
Bonds payable (Note 21)
2,498,675
9
2,498,517
10
2,498,042
10
Provisions (Note 24)
14,692
-
14,613
-
14,373
-
Deferred income tax liabilities (Note 4)
61,982
-
63,284
-
69,944
-
Net defined benefit liabilities (Notes 4 and 25)
122,256
-
121,842
-
112,582
-
Guarantee deposits received
52,740
-
53,732
-
56,841
-
Other liabilities (Note 23)
14,370
-
16,019
-
15,905
-
Total non-current liabilities
4,631,500
17
4,946,617
19
6,226,108
25
Total liabilities
10,603,667
40
10,567,347
40
12,649,072
50
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE CORPORATION (Note 27)
Share capital
Ordinary shares
7,302,820
27
7,302,820
28
5,890,486
23
Capital surplus
2,621,919
10
2,621,919
10
499,694
2
Retained earnings
Legal reserve
1,828,961
7
1,828,961
7
1,737,133
7
Special reserve
2,435,361
9
2,435,361
9
2,621,945
10
Unappropriated earnings
1,576,414
6
1,269,700
5
1,635,960
7
Total retained earnings
5,840,736
22
5,534,022
21
5,995,038
24
Other equity
6,124
-
(9,189)
-
(18,245)
-
Total equity attributable to owners of the Corporation
15,771,599
59
15,449,572
59
12,366,973
49
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
136,700
1
138,094
1
159,223
1
Total equity
15,908,299
60
15,587,666
60
12,526,196
50
TOTAL
$
26,511,966
100
$
26,155,013
100
$
25,175,268
100
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. (With Deloitte & Touche review report dated May 9, 2024)
- 3 -
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
OPERATING REVENUE (Notes 5, 28 and 36)
Sales
$ 376,583
19
$ 462,284
43
Construction services
1,579,025
78
590,308
54
Operations, maintenance and consulting services
70,913
3
31,620
3
Total operating revenues
2,026,521
100
1,084,212
100
OPERATING COSTS (Notes 5, 25, 29 and 36)
Cost of sales
286,550
14
344,911
32
Construction services
1,504,782
74
541,354
50
Operations, maintenance and consulting services
62,948
3
30,698
3
Total operating costs
1,854,280
91
916,963
85
GROSS PROFIT
172,241
9
167,249
15
REALIZED GAIN ON TRANSACTIONS WITH
ASSOCIATES
8,064
-
4,858
1
REALIZED GROSS PROFIT
180,305
9
172,107
16
OPERATING EXPENSES (Notes 25, 29 and 36)
98,659
5
107,473
10
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
81,646
4
64,634
6
NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
Interest income
4,691
-
3,049
-
Other income (Notes 29 and 36)
3,126
-
4,870
1
Other gains and losses (Note 29)
3,258
-
3,621
-
Finance costs (Note 29)
(20,588)
(1)
(29,199)
(3)
Share of profit of associates accounted for using the
equity method (Note 14)
254,124
13
654,978
61
Total non-operating income and expenses
244,611
12
637,319
59
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
326,257
16
701,953
65
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (Notes 4 and 30)
(20,937)
(1)
(21,882)
(2)
NET PROFIT
305,320
15
680,071
63
(Continued)
- 4 -
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Except Earnings Per Share)
For the Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
Amount
%
Amount
%
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Unrealized loss on investments in equity
instruments at fair value through other
comprehensive income (Note 35)
$
(1,200)
-
$
(13,000)
(1)
Share of other comprehensive (loss) income of
associate accounted for using the equity method
(2,145)
-
2,180
-
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit
(3,345)
-
(10,820)
(1)
or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of the
financial statements of foreign operations
2,197
-
3,573
-
Share of the other comprehensive income of
associate accounted for using the equity method
16,461
1
3,132
-
18,658
1
6,705
-
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the
period, net of income tax
15,313
1
(4,115)
(1)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE
PERIOD
$
320,633
16
$
675,956
62
NET PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Corporation
$
306,714
15
$
677,679
63
Non-controlling interests
(1,394)
-
2,392
-
$
305,320
15
$
680,071
63
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Owners of the Corporation
$
322,027
16
$
673,564
62
Non-controlling interests
(1,394)
-
2,392
-
$
320,633
16
$
675,956
62
EARNINGS PER SHARE (Note 31)
Basic
$
0.42
$
1.08
Diluted
$
0.42
$
1.07
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated May 9, 2024)
(Concluded)
- 5 -
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Corporation
Other Equity
Exchange
Unrealized
Differences on
Gain (Loss) on
Translation of
Financial Assets
the Financial
at Fair Value
Retained Earnings
Statements of
through Other
Gain (Loss) on
Ordinary
Unappropriated
Foreign
Comprehensive
Hedging
Non-controlling
Shares
Capital Surplus
Legal Reserve
Special Reserve
Earnings
Operations
Income
Instruments
Interests
Total Equity
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023
$
5,890,486
$
499,694
$
1,737,133
$
2,621,945
$
958,281
$
(71,626)
$
66,882
$
(9,386)
$
156,831
$
11,850,240
Net profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
677,679
-
-
-
2,392
680,071
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the three
months ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
-
3,573
(10,820)
3,132
-
(4,115)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the three
months ended March 31, 2023
-
-
-
-
677,679
3,573
(10,820)
3,132
2,392
675,956
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2023
$
5,890,486
$
499,694
$
1,737,133
$
2,621,945
$
1,635,960
$
(68,053)
$
56,062
$
(6,254)
$
159,223
$
12,526,196
BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2024
$
7,302,820
$
2,621,919
$
1,828,961
$
2,435,361
$
1,269,700
$
(67,906)
$
65,071
$
(6,354)
$
138,094
$
15,587,666
Net profit (loss) for the three months ended March 31,
2024
-
-
-
-
306,714
-
-
-
(1,394)
305,320
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the three
months ended March 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
-
2,197
(3,345)
16,461
-
15,313
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the three
months ended March 31, 2024
-
-
-
-
306,714
2,197
(3,345)
16,461
(1,394)
320,633
BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2024
$
7,302,820
$
2,621,919
$
1,828,961
$
2,435,361
$
1,576,414
$
(65,709)
$
61,726
$
10,107
$
136,700
$
15,908,299
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated May 9, 2024)
- 6 -
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31
2024
2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Profit before income tax
$ 326,257
$
701,953
Adjustments for:
Depreciation expense
106,922
87,603
Amortization expense
16,307
16,009
Finance costs
20,588
29,199
Interest income
(4,691)
(3,049)
Share of profit of associates accounted for using the equity method
(254,124)
(654,978)
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
-
40
Net unrealized gain on foreign currency exchange
(1,191)
(10,958)
Net realized gain on transactions with associates
(8,064)
(4,858)
Loss on lease modification
47
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Contract assets
(576,354)
3,585
Accounts receivable
388,301
305,002
Accounts receivable from related parties
(74,429)
29,919
Other receivables
(19,529)
17,259
Inventories
(2,002)
(1,792)
Prepaid construction costs
-
(11,609)
Other current assets
3,182
(31,950)
Prepaid value-added tax
(1,343)
(18,843)
Contract liabilities
(100,647)
(210,317)
Accounts payable
(14,923)
(16,529)
Construction costs payable
291,835
(133,803)
Accounts payable to related parties
1,088
8,374
Other payables
(1,742)
(81,074)
Provisions
15,758
(1,005)
Other current liabilities
(433)
(8,901)
Net defined benefit liabilities
414
494
Other liabilities
(1,684)
-
Cash generated from operations
109,543
9,771
Interest received
4,939
2,742
Interest paid
(14,247)
(23,249)
Income tax paid
(478)
(262)
Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities
99,757
(10,998)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payments for property, plant and equipment (Note 32)
(107,953)
(253,499)
Decrease in refundable deposits
141
4,147
Decrease in financial assets at amortized cost
662,187
12,241
Acquisition of intangible assets
(1,191)
(3,570)
(Continued)
- 7 -
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31
2024
2023
Decrease in finance lease receivables
$
2,477
$
2,571
Increase in prepayments for equipment
(2,905)
-
Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities
552,756
(238,110)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Decrease in short-term borrowings
(20,000)
(15,000)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
-
2,100,000
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(53,398)
(2,155,220)
(Decrease) increase in guarantee deposits received
(992)
15,544
Repayments of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(14,087)
(12,945)
Net cash used in financing activities
(88,477)
(67,621)
EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON THE BALANCE
OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS HELD IN FOREIGN
CURRENCIES
1,937
11,521
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH
EQUIVALENTS
565,973
(305,208)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE
PERIOD
1,922,822
3,734,653
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
$
2,488,795
$
3,429,445
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
(With Deloitte & Touche review report dated May 9, 2024)
(Concluded)
- 8 -
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024 AND 2023 (In Thousands of New Taiwan Dollars, Unless Stated Otherwise)
-
GENERAL INFORMATION
Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation (the "Corporation") and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") were established by Taiwan Power Company (TPC) and several local companies on May 7, 1992. The Corporation's shares had been trading on the Taipei Exchange from May 8, 2000 to August 24, 2003 before being listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on August 25, 2003. The Corporation is engaged in the following businesses:
- Engineering, planning, design, procurement, installation, construction and financial planning of cogeneration systems, and environmental protection and procurement of fuel for cogeneration systems and related businesses;
- Operation and management of cogeneration plants;
- Research and development, technical services and consultation services related to cogeneration;
- Manufacture, assembly, sale, lease, installation, and repair of cogeneration equipment;
- Investment in cogeneration plants and trading of related equipment;
- Businesses with respect to power generation other than utility; and
- Electric equipment installation.
-
APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The consolidated financial statements were reported to the Corporation's board of directors on May 9, 2024.
- APPLICATION OF NEW, AMENDED AND REVISED STANDARDS AND INTERPRETATIONS
-
Initial application of the amendments to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS), IFRIC Interpretations (IFRIC), and SIC Interpretations (SIC) (collectively, the "IFRS Accounting Standards") endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC)
The initial application of the amendments to IFRS Accounting Standards endorsed and issued into effect by the FSC did not have a material impact on the Group's accounting policies.
- Initial application of the amendments to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), International Accounting Standards (IAS), IFRIC Interpretations (IFRIC), and SIC Interpretations (SIC) (collectively, the "IFRS Accounting Standards") endorsed and issued into effect by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC)
- 9 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
TCC – Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 07:11:10 UTC.