  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8926   TW0008926007

TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION

(8926)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-22
37.05 TWD   -0.40%
05:56aTAIWAN COGENERATION : Clarification on recent media report
PU
06/23TAIWAN COGENERATION : Announcement on behalf of Star Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of TCC, the record date of ex-rights.
PU
06/23TAIWAN COGENERATION : Announcement on behalf of Star Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of TCC, for a new share issue through capitalization of earnings.
PU
Taiwan Cogeneration : Clarification on recent media report

06/24/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 17:40:03
Subject 
 Clarification on recent media report
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.Company name:Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
  "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:The report stated that 9 IPPs were fined 6.007
billion NTD and were finalized.
7.Cause of occurrence:
The media reported that the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that 9 IPPs
jointly refused to negotiate with Taipower to adjust the electricity purchase
and sales rates. In 2013, the Fair Trade Commission ruled that the "concerted
action". The whole case was confirmed. A fine of 6.007 billion NTD must be
paid. The IPP resisted fines and litigated for nine years, and finally
reversed and lost.
8.Countermeasures:
The IPP companies (Star Power, Sun Ba power, Star Buck Power and Kuo Kuang
Power) invested by the Company mentioned in the report have not officially
received the judgment; however, if the said companies lose the case,
they will discuss with their attorneys the follow-up response and
administrative remedy measures. The penalty amount is estimated to affect
the Company's profit by about 540 million NTD according to the shareholding
ratio. However, the amount of the penalty can still go through the appeal
process to obtain favorable results. The Company will pay close attention
to the follow-up progress in order to protect the Company's rights and
interests.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company's shareholding in Star Power, Sun Ba power, Star Buck Power
and Kuo Kuang Power are 40.5%, 43%, 41.27% and 35%, respectively.

Disclaimer

TCC – Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 09:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 407 M 215 M 215 M
Net income 2021 898 M 30,2 M 30,2 M
Net Debt 2021 4 639 M 156 M 156 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 21 824 M 734 M 734 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuang-Hsun Yu General Manager
Chih Chieh Xu Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Ming-Chieh Chang Chairman
Chia Ling Tsai Manager-Administration Department
Hsiao Dong Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION-2.24%734
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-21.97%5 470
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.54.78%4 071
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-55.49%3 920
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-34.37%990
CADELER A/S-14.80%518