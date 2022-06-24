Taiwan Cogeneration : Clarification on recent media report
06/24/2022 | 05:56am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
17:40:03
Subject
Clarification on recent media report
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/24
2.Company name:Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or
"subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Name of the reporting media: Commercial Times
6.Content of the report:The report stated that 9 IPPs were fined 6.007
billion NTD and were finalized.
7.Cause of occurrence:
The media reported that the Supreme Administrative Court ruled that 9 IPPs
jointly refused to negotiate with Taipower to adjust the electricity purchase
and sales rates. In 2013, the Fair Trade Commission ruled that the "concerted
action". The whole case was confirmed. A fine of 6.007 billion NTD must be
paid. The IPP resisted fines and litigated for nine years, and finally
reversed and lost.
8.Countermeasures:
The IPP companies (Star Power, Sun Ba power, Star Buck Power and Kuo Kuang
Power) invested by the Company mentioned in the report have not officially
received the judgment; however, if the said companies lose the case,
they will discuss with their attorneys the follow-up response and
administrative remedy measures. The penalty amount is estimated to affect
the Company's profit by about 540 million NTD according to the shareholding
ratio. However, the amount of the penalty can still go through the appeal
process to obtain favorable results. The Company will pay close attention
to the follow-up progress in order to protect the Company's rights and
interests.
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company's shareholding in Star Power, Sun Ba power, Star Buck Power
and Kuo Kuang Power are 40.5%, 43%, 41.27% and 35%, respectively.
