Taiwan Cogeneration : Star Buck power plant, which was invested by the Company, has completed the repair of HRSG1 and restored the power supply.
04/24/2022 | 08:19am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/24
Time of announcement
20:01:59
Subject
Star Buck power plant, which was invested
by the Company, has completed the repair of HRSG1
and restored the power supply.
Date of events
2022/04/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/24
2.Company name:Taiwan Cogeneration Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Non-available
5.Cause of occurrence:
A fire occurred in the HRSG1, on January 24, 2021, of Star Buck Power
Corporation (SBK), which was invested by the Company. SBK has completed
the repair of HRSG1 and restored the power supply on April 24, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:none.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. owned 41.27% share of Star Buck Power Corp.
TCC – Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 12:18:05 UTC.