Taiwan Cogeneration : Star Buck power plant, which was invested by the Company, has completed the repair of HRSG1 and restored the power supply.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/24 2.Company name:Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Non-available 5.Cause of occurrence: A fire occurred in the HRSG1, on January 24, 2021, of Star Buck Power Corporation (SBK), which was invested by the Company. SBK has completed the repair of HRSG1 and restored the power supply on April 24, 2022. 6.Countermeasures:none. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. owned 41.27% share of Star Buck Power Corp.