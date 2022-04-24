Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
  News
  Summary
    8926   TW0008926007

TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION

(8926)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-21
37.55 TWD   -0.13%
08:19aTAIWAN COGENERATION : Star Buck power plant, which was invested by the Company, has completed the repair of HRSG1 and restored the power supply.
PU
03/24TAIWAN COGENERATION : 2022.03 Presentation Materials
PU
03/23TAIWAN COGENERATION : Announcement on behalf of Star Energy Corporation, a subsidiary of TCC, the board of directors approved the investigation of common substation with PV systems.
PU
Taiwan Cogeneration : Star Buck power plant, which was invested by the Company, has completed the repair of HRSG1 and restored the power supply.

04/24/2022 | 08:19am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/24 Time of announcement 20:01:59
Subject 
 Star Buck power plant, which was invested
by the Company, has completed the repair of HRSG1
and restored the power supply.
Date of events 2022/04/24 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/24
2.Company name:Taiwan Cogeneration Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Non-available
5.Cause of occurrence:
A fire occurred in the HRSG1, on January 24, 2021, of Star Buck Power
Corporation (SBK), which was invested by the Company. SBK has completed
the repair of HRSG1 and restored the power supply on April 24, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:none.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. owned 41.27% share of Star Buck Power Corp.

Disclaimer

TCC – Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. published this content on 24 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2022 12:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 407 M 218 M 218 M
Net income 2021 898 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
Net Debt 2021 4 639 M 158 M 158 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 22 119 M 754 M 754 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 59,0%
Chart TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION
Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuang-Hsun Yu General Manager
Chih Chieh Xu Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Ming-Chieh Chang Chairman
Chia Ling Tsai Manager-Administration Department
Hsiao Dong Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION-0.92%754
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-17.42%5 792
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.91%5 051
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.18.56%3 120
CADELER A/S0.77%570
RENESOLA LTD-17.45%343