Taiwan Cogeneration : TCC was invited to participate in investor conference held by the KGI Securities to explain the business results

Provided by: Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
TCC was invited to participate in investor conference held by the KGI
Securities to explain the business results of the second quarter of 2022
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
