  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8926   TW0008926007

TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION

(8926)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
37.30 TWD   +0.27%
04:14aTAIWAN COGENERATION : TCC was invited to participate in investor conference held by the KGI Securities to explain the business results
PU
08/11TAIWAN COGENERATION : To announce 2022 Q2 consolidated financial statements
PU
08/01TAIWAN COGENERATION : The Board of Directors of the Company approved the investment for Grid-connected Energy Storage Systems
PU
Taiwan Cogeneration : TCC was invited to participate in investor conference held by the KGI Securities to explain the business results

08/17/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/17 Time of announcement 16:06:54
Subject 
 TCC was invited to participate in investor
conference held by the KGI Securities to explain
the business results
Date of events 2022/08/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Conference call.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
TCC was invited to participate in investor conference held by the KGI
Securities to explain the business results of the second quarter of 2022
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

TCC – Taiwan Cogeneration Corp. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 407 M - -
Net income 2021 898 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 639 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 4,62%
Capitalization 21 972 M 732 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,90x
EV / Sales 2021 4,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,7%
Chart TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION
Taiwan Cogeneration Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuang-Hsun Yu General Manager
Chih Chieh Xu Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer
Ming-Chieh Chang Chairman
Chia Ling Tsai Manager-Administration Department
Hsiao Dong Zhang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN COGENERATION CORPORATION-1.58%732
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-25.00%5 423
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-56.27%3 875
XINTE ENERGY CO., LTD.46.81%3 857
SUWEN ELECTRIC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-27.61%1 101
CADELER A/S5.26%647