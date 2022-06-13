Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce major resolutions of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.

On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif
TCB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce major
resolutions of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/13
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of 2021 Distribution of Surplus Statement.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approval of the Amendment of "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
A.Approval of the Company's"2022 Budget Plan and Business Plan"
B.Approval of the year 2022 financial statements certification,
income tax declaration and internal control auditing purpose,
the Company plans to appoint Charles Yang, entitled of Member of
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, to handle the professional works
aforementioned.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
