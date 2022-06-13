Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce major resolutions of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/13 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Adoption of 2021 Distribution of Surplus Statement. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approval of the Amendment of "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Adoption of the Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: A.Approval of the Company's"2022 Budget Plan and Business Plan" B.Approval of the year 2022 financial statements certification, income tax declaration and internal control auditing purpose, the Company plans to appoint Charles Yang, entitled of Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, to handle the professional works aforementioned. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None