    5880   TW0005880009

TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(5880)
Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce major resolutions of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.

06/13/2022 | 05:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/13 Time of announcement 17:05:42
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif
TCB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce major
resolutions of 2022 Shareholders' Meeting.
Date of events 2022/06/13 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/13
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of 2021 Distribution of Surplus Statement.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
 Approval of the Amendment of "Articles of Incorporation" of the Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
 Adoption of the Company's 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
A.Approval of the Company's"2022 Budget Plan and Business Plan"
B.Approval of the year 2022 financial statements certification,
  income tax declaration and internal control auditing purpose,
  the Company plans to appoint Charles Yang, entitled of Member of
  Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, to handle the professional works
  aforementioned.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 09:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
