Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce 2021 record date of dividends resolved by the board.

On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB
Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce 2021 record date
of dividends resolved by the board.
Date of events
2022/07/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/20
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$722,522,430
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:53:06 UTC.