Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5880   TW0005880009

TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(5880)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce 2021 record date of dividends resolved by the board.

07/20/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/20 Time of announcement 15:47:39
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB
Life Insurance Co., Ltd. to announce 2021 record date
of dividends resolved by the board.
Date of events 2022/07/20 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/20
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$722,522,430
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
03:54aTAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB Life Insuran..
PU
07/01TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary United Taiwan Bank S.A. to announce..
PU
06/27TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary TCB to announce the BOD has approve..
PU
06/23TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Venture Capital ..
PU
06/22TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Co..
PU
06/22TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Securities Co., ..
PU
06/22TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : Announcement on Behalf of Subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Sec..
PU
06/17TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : Announce the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting resolved ..
PU
06/17TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : Announce the major resolutions of 2022 Annual General Share..
PU
06/16TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Securities Inves..
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 52 036 M - -
Net income 2021 20 534 M - -
Net Debt 2021 75 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 349 B 11 678 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,66x
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 593
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mei Tsu Chen President, General Manager & Director
Hsi Chang Hsu Chief Financial Officer
Chung Ta Lei Chairman
Chien-Hsing Chang Senior VP & Head-Information Technology Department
Ming Shenq Hwang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.0.79%11 678
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.40%337 282
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.49%267 975
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-6.82%220 841
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-14.15%162 718
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.22%161 391