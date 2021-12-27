Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary TCB to announce BoD's resolution on issuance of NT$ 5 Billion Unsecured Senior Financial Debentures.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27 2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of ___________ (company)]: Unsecured Senior Financial Debentures of Taiwan Cooperative Bank 3.Total amount issued:NT$ 5 billion 4.Face value per bond:To be determined 5.Issue price:To be determined 6.Issuance period:To be determined 7.Coupon rate:To be determined 8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA 9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan: Funding the Green or Social Projects lending 10.Underwriting method:To be determined 11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None 12.Underwriter or agent:To be determined 13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None 14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest: Department of Business of Taiwan Cooperative Bank 15.Certifying institution:None 16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA 17.Sell-back conditions:NA 18.Buyback conditions:To be determined 19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None