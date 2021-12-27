Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary TCB to announce BoD's resolution on issuance of NT$ 5 Billion Unsecured Senior Financial Debentures.

On behalf of subsidiary TCB to announce BoD's
resolution on issuance of NT$ 5 Billion Unsecured Senior
Financial Debentures.
Date of events
2021/12/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
Unsecured Senior Financial Debentures of Taiwan Cooperative Bank
3.Total amount issued:NT$ 5 billion
4.Face value per bond:To be determined
5.Issue price:To be determined
6.Issuance period:To be determined
7.Coupon rate:To be determined
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Funding the Green or Social Projects lending
10.Underwriting method:To be determined
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None
12.Underwriter or agent:To be determined
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Department of Business of Taiwan Cooperative Bank
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:NA
18.Buyback conditions:To be determined
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
