Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary TCB to announce BoD's resolution on issuance of NT$ 5 Billion Unsecured Senior Financial Debentures.

12/27/2021 | 04:27am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/27 Time of announcement 17:15:22
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary TCB to announce BoD's
resolution on issuance of NT$ 5 Billion Unsecured Senior
Financial Debentures.
Date of events 2021/12/27 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/12/27
2.Name [issue no.__ of (secured, unsecured) corporate bonds of
___________ (company)]:
Unsecured Senior Financial Debentures of Taiwan Cooperative Bank
3.Total amount issued:NT$ 5 billion
4.Face value per bond:To be determined
5.Issue price:To be determined
6.Issuance period:To be determined
7.Coupon rate:To be determined
8.Types, names, monetary values and stipulations of collaterals:NA
9.Use of the funds raised by the offering and utilization plan:
Funding the Green or Social Projects lending
10.Underwriting method:To be determined
11.Trustees of the corporate bonds:None
12.Underwriter or agent:To be determined
13.Guarantor(s) for the issuance:None
14.Agent for payment of the principal and interest:
Department of Business of Taiwan Cooperative Bank
15.Certifying institution:None
16.Where convertible into shares, the rules for conversion:NA
17.Sell-back conditions:NA
18.Buyback conditions:To be determined
19.Reference date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or
subscription:NA
20.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange,
stock swap, or subscription:NA
21.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 09:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
