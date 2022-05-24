Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5880   TW0005880009

TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(5880)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation to announce the major resolutions of 2022 Shareholders'Meeting resolved by the BoD.

05/24/2022 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 17:03:13
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills
Finance Corporation to announce the major resolutions
of 2022 Shareholders'Meeting resolved by the BoD.
Date of events 2022/05/24 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Adoption of the Proposal for 2021 profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 business report, property list
and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 09:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
05:08aTAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Co..
PU
05:08aTAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Co..
PU
05/23TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bank to announce..
PU
05/23TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : TCFHC announces the consolidated financial statements for t..
PU
05/23TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bank to announce..
PU
04/28TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Securities Inves..
PU
04/25TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bank to announce..
PU
04/25TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bank to announce..
PU
04/20TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of TCBFC to announce the resolution on dividend d..
PU
04/14TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL : On behalf of subsidiary BNP Paribas Cardif TCB Life Insuran..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 52 036 M 1 759 M 1 759 M
Net income 2021 20 534 M 694 M 694 M
Net Debt 2021 75 292 M 2 546 M 2 546 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 371 B 12 531 M 12 531 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,89x
EV / Sales 2021 8,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 600
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mei Tsu Chen President, General Manager & Director
Hsi Chang Hsu Chief Financial Officer
Chung Ta Lei Chairman
Chien-Hsing Chang Senior VP & Head-Information Technology Department
Ming Shenq Hwang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.7.07%12 531
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.90%365 956
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-19.38%289 000
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.45%238 621
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%180 430
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.67%166 093