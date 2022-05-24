Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation to announce the major resolutions of 2022 Shareholders'Meeting resolved by the BoD.

On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills
Finance Corporation to announce the major resolutions
of 2022 Shareholders'Meeting resolved by the BoD.
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/24
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Adoption of the Proposal for 2021 profit distribution.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Adoption of the 2021 business report, property list
and financial statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:None
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
