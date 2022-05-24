Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills Finance Corporation to announce the ex-dividend record date resolved by the Board of Directors.

On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Bills
Finance Corporation to announce the ex-dividend record
date resolved by the Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/05/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/05/24
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend:NT$328,509,942
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/08
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/09
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/10
7.Book closure ending date:2022/06/14
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/06/14
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
