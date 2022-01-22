Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. to announce the change of internal auditing officer

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives):internal auditing officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/22 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: Tsui, Hui-Chun/Manager of Audit Department, Taiwan Cooperative Security Investment Trust Co., Ltd 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):new replacement 6.Reason for the change:new replacement 7.Effective date:2022/01/22 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None