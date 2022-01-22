Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5880   TW0005880009

TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(5880)
Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. to announce the change of internal auditing officer

01/22/2022 | 02:34am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/22 Time of announcement 15:24:38
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Cooperative
Securities Investment Trust Co., Ltd. to announce the
change of internal auditing officer
Date of events 2022/01/22 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):internal auditing officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/22
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Tsui, Hui-Chun/Manager of Audit Department,
Taiwan Cooperative Security Investment Trust Co., Ltd
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:new replacement
7.Effective date:2022/01/22
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2022 07:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 44 665 M 1 614 M 1 614 M
Net income 2020 16 584 M 599 M 599 M
Net Debt 2020 115 B 4 171 M 4 171 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 4,18%
Capitalization 360 B 12 986 M 12 999 M
EV / Sales 2019 8,25x
EV / Sales 2020 8,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 452
Free-Float 66,2%
Managers and Directors
Mei Tsu Chen President, General Manager & Director
Hsi Chang Hsu Chief Financial Officer
Chung Ta Lei Chairman
Chien-Hsing Chang Senior VP & Head-Information Technology Department
Ming Shenq Hwang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.3.93%12 986
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-8.38%427 130
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.83%362 856
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 294
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.38%209 056
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY14.63%208 551