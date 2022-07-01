Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary United Taiwan Bank S.A. to announce the change of Chairman

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/07/01 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman 3.Name of the previous position holder:NA 4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA 5.Name of the new position holder:Lin,Yen-Mao 6.Resume of the new position holder:President of Taiwan Cooperative Bank 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):New appointment 8.Reason for the change:New appointment 9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Subject to the approval by the National Bank of Belgium.