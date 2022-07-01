Log in
TAIWAN COOPERATIVE FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.

(5880)
Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary United Taiwan Bank S.A. to announce the change of Chairman

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co.,Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/01 Time of announcement 18:03:10
Subject 
 On behalf of subsidiary United Taiwan Bank S.A.
to announce the change of Chairman
Date of events 2022/07/01 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/07/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Lin,Yen-Mao
6.Resume of the new position holder:President of Taiwan Cooperative Bank
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:New appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Subject to the
approval by the National Bank of Belgium.

Disclaimer

Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
