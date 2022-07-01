Taiwan Cooperative Financial : On behalf of subsidiary United Taiwan Bank S.A. to announce the change of Chairman

On behalf of subsidiary United Taiwan Bank S.A.
to announce the change of Chairman
Date of events
2022/07/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/07/01
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):Chairman
3.Name of the previous position holder:NA
4.Resume of the previous position holder:NA
5.Name of the new position holder:Lin,Yen-Mao
6.Resume of the new position holder:President of Taiwan Cooperative Bank
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):New appointment
8.Reason for the change:New appointment
9.Effective date of the new appointment:NA
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:Subject to the
approval by the National Bank of Belgium.
Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:08 UTC.