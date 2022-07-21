Taiwan FamilyMart : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of June 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/21 2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification No. 1060200920 announced by Taipei Exchange 3.Financial information date:2022/06 4.Unaudited Current ratio:49.65% 5.Unaudited quick ratio:34.02% 6.Unaudited debt ratio:90.81% 7.Countermeasures:None 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None