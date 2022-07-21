Log in
    5903   TW0005903009

TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.

(5903)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-19
194.50 TWD   -1.52%
TAIWAN FAMILYMART : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of June 2022
PU
07/06FamilyMart to Offer Home-Use COVID Testing Kit
MT
06/22TAIWAN FAMILYMART : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of May 2022
PU
Taiwan FamilyMart : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of June 2022

07/21/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan FamilyMart.Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/21 Time of announcement 16:39:44
Subject 
 Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
financial ratio of June 2022
Date of events 2022/07/21 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/21
2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification
No. 1060200920 announced by Taipei Exchange
3.Financial information date:2022/06
4.Unaudited Current ratio:49.65%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:34.02%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:90.81%
7.Countermeasures:None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan FamilyMart Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
