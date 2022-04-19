Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5903   TW0005903009

TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.

(5903)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-17
203.50 TWD   +1.75%
03:34aTAIWAN FAMILYMART : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of March 2022
PU
03/31TAIWAN FAMILYMART : To clarify the news regarding earning forecast
PU
03/29TAIWAN FAMILYMART : Announcement of obtaining right-to-use assets from related party Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd. on behalf of subsidiary Taiwan Distribution Center Co., Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taiwan FamilyMart : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of March 2022

04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Taiwan FamilyMart.Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/19 Time of announcement 15:22:17
Subject 
 Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
financial ratio of March 2022
Date of events 2022/04/19 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/19
2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification
No. 1060200920 announced by Taipei Exchange
3.Financial information date:2022/03
4.Unaudited Current ratio:44.83%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:27.38%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:90.85%
7.Countermeasures:None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Taiwan FamilyMart Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.
03:34aTAIWAN FAMILYMART : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of March 2..
PU
03/31TAIWAN FAMILYMART : To clarify the news regarding earning forecast
PU
03/29TAIWAN FAMILYMART : Announcement of obtaining right-to-use assets from related party Taiwa..
PU
03/28TAIWAN FAMILYMART : TFM will participate in President Securities Investment Preview Forum.
PU
03/23Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/23TAIWAN FAMILYMART : The board of directors made resolution to distribute dividends.
PU
03/23TAIWAN FAMILYMART : Announcement of Board resolution to distribute dividends on behalf of ..
PU
03/23TAIWAN FAMILYMART : Announcement of the 2022 annual general meeting on behalf of major sub..
PU
03/23TAIWAN FAMILYMART : The board of directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Sha..
PU
03/23TAIWAN FAMILYMART : FamilyMart reports 2021FY Consolidated Financial Results to the Board
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 90 742 M 3 102 M 3 102 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 16 066 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 45 425 M 1 553 M 1 553 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Taiwan FamilyMart Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 203,50 TWD
Average target price 292,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tung Tu Hsueh General Manager & Director
Tsung Chih Hsu Head-Finance
Jung Ting Yeh Chairman
Yan Sung Li Independent Director
Chien Weng Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TAIWAN FAMILYMART CO., LTD.-17.78%1 553
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD10.23%38 670
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-12.43%34 450
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-8.27%19 934
COLES GROUP LIMITED2.01%17 999
CARREFOUR25.36%16 695