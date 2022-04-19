Taiwan FamilyMart : Announcement for the unaudited consolidated financial ratio of March 2022
04/19/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Provided by: Taiwan FamilyMart.Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/19
Time of announcement
15:22:17
Subject
Announcement for the unaudited consolidated
financial ratio of March 2022
Date of events
2022/04/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/19
2.Cause of occurrence:In compliance with the notification
No. 1060200920 announced by Taipei Exchange
3.Financial information date:2022/03
4.Unaudited Current ratio:44.83%
5.Unaudited quick ratio:27.38%
6.Unaudited debt ratio:90.85%
7.Countermeasures:None
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Taiwan FamilyMart Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:33:10 UTC.